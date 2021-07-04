This $2 million cottage in Ontario is stuck in a fantastic 1970s time warp

From the outside, a waterfront mansion near Kawartha Lakes looks like a dream property but the inside looks like a whole other world.

The "waterfront compound" at 461 The Ridge Road in Coe Hill is listed for nearly $2 million and is "truly one of a kind," according to the listing on Realtor.

This the first time in 50 years the home has been for sale, according to The Weir Team. And by the looks of it, the décor has remained the same for most of that time.

Set on five acres of waterfront property on Wollaston Lake, the approximately 4,000 square foot home consists of seven separate suites ranging from 250-1000 square feet.

The units are spread out over four levels all with direct access to waterfront balconies.

"The decor is as unique as the design and pride of ownership is obvious," the listing states.

And despite its dated appearance, the home looks to be in excellent shape.

There is 537 feet of premium shoreline with multi-level concrete patios running the entire length.

The double slip boat house has a 1,000 square foot open loft area above with a full size kitchen.

There is also a self-contained two bedroom guest cottage directly at the water's edge.

For those wanting a closer look at the property, there is a virtual tour here.