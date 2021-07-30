This $18 million historic mansion near Toronto has a tiki bar on the beach

Just north of Toronto on Lake Simcoe is this iconic historical home, locally known as Beechcroft.

The property of Beechcroft is considered to hold national significance and has been commemorated by the National Historic Sites and Monuments Board.

Located at 30 Turner Street in Georgina, Ontario, this magnificent home was constructed in 1861 for the cleric and former principal of Upper Canada College.

It was later sold to Anson G.P. Dodge, the Georgian Bay Lumber Company founder, and underwent a major renovation to create the elaborate gardens that surround the property.

It's believed that the grounds were designed by America's first landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted, who also designed Central Park.

The gardens are lush and laid out in an English landscape style.

According to a local publication, gardeners still work to ensure that the flower species in the gardens mirror the ones that would have been planted in Dodge's day.

After Dodge, there was only one other owner before politician Edmund Osler bought the home in 1885 and the property has stayed in the family since.

While there's no telling how much Osler bought the home for back in the 1800's it's now listed for a cool $18,000,000.

The home was recently restored and design by renowned designer J.F. Brennan to enhance its historic magnificence and you can really see the original details shine through.

Everything from the grand main staircase to the crown moulding, the 11-foot ceilings, the dramatic wrap around verandah and arched French doors in the sunroom, all add to the majesty of this home.

There are nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Some of the bedrooms have a fireplace, an ensuite and walk-in wardrobes. All are unique in their own right.

The primary bedroom has a balcony, walk-in California closets, and a seven-piece ensuite.

The kitchen has been decked out with all the modern amenities like a Viking gas range and built-in appliances but there's still a fireplace which is a nice throwback to the history of that room.

The home also boasts a basketball and tennis court, a putting green, a dock with a tiki bar, a boat house and 524 feet of sandy beach.

The only downside to this stunning property is the basement is unfinished.

You'd have thought with the home being in the family for over 100 years they would have gotten to it by now.