Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

This $18 million historic mansion near Toronto has a tiki bar on the beach

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just north of Toronto on Lake Simcoe is this iconic historical home, locally known as Beechcroft.

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The foyer with etched glass windows panes in the front door. 

The property of Beechcroft is considered to hold national significance and has been commemorated by the National Historic Sites and Monuments Board. 

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The permanent dock overlooking the lake. 

Located at 30 Turner Street in Georgina, Ontario, this magnificent home was constructed in 1861 for the cleric and former principal of Upper Canada College.

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The living room with the original fireplace. 

It was later sold to Anson G.P. Dodge, the Georgian Bay Lumber Company founder, and underwent a major renovation to create the elaborate gardens that surround the property. 

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The home sits on more than 6 acres of land. 

It's believed that the grounds were designed by America's first landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted, who also designed Central Park. 

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

Flowers planted around the property. 

The gardens are lush and laid out in an English landscape style.

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The iconic wrap around verandah. 

According to a local publication, gardeners still work to ensure that the flower species in the gardens mirror the ones that would have been planted in Dodge's day. 

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The dining room with an ornate ceiling medallion.

After Dodge, there was only one other owner before politician Edmund Osler bought the home in 1885 and the property has stayed in the family since. 

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The library with hardwood floors, crown moulding and French doors. 

While there's no telling how much Osler bought the home for back in the 1800's it's now listed for a cool $18,000,000

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

Intricate details can be seen on the main staircase. 

The home was recently restored and design by renowned designer J.F. Brennan to enhance its historic magnificence and you can really see the original details shine through. 

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The French doors in the sunroom walk-out to the garden. 

Everything from the grand main staircase to the crown moulding, the 11-foot ceilings, the dramatic wrap around verandah and arched French doors in the sunroom, all add to the majesty of this home. 

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

One of the bedrooms. 

There are nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The primary suite bathroom. 

Some of the bedrooms have a fireplace, an ensuite and walk-in wardrobes. All are unique in their own right.

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

Another bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has a balcony, walk-in California closets, and a seven-piece ensuite.

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

There are service stairs to butler apartment with a kitchen and living space.  

The kitchen has been decked out with all the modern amenities like a Viking gas range and built-in appliances but there's still a fireplace which is a nice throwback to the history of that room. 

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The tiki bar looks out onto Lake Simcoe.

The home also boasts a basketball and tennis court, a putting green, a dock with a tiki bar, a boat house and 524 feet of sandy beach. 30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The tennis court.

The only downside to this stunning property is the basement is unfinished.

30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

The home gym is in the garage. 

You'd have thought with the home being in the family for over 100 years they would have gotten to it by now. 30 Turner Street Georgina Ontario

Aerial view of the property.

Photos by

Barry Cohen Homes

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $18 million historic mansion near Toronto has a tiki bar on the beach

Toronto rent prices are super inconsistent in the wake of pandemic lows

Nearly 30% of Toronto non-homeowners have accepted that they'll be renting for life

Cannabis stores that just opened in Toronto already up for sale as city faces saturation

An old Toronto fire hall from the 1920s is being picked up and relocated

Historic Toronto church could become part of an apartment building development

$6.5 million former warehouse in Toronto comes with a private rooftop patio

Toronto building that's also a TTC entrance gets a futuristic revamp