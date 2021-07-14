Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
14 St Margaret Drive Toronto

This is what a $9 million home with barnyard vibes looks like in Toronto

The house located at 14 St. Margarets Drive is a Hoggs Hollow luxury home with everything from in-floor radiant heating to an in-ground pool.

But unlike many of the other luxury homes in the neighbourhood, this one didn't go with a sleek minimalist mordern interior design. 14 St Margaret Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

If anything, this home's interior style can be described as something like farmhouse country meets Louis XV.

14 St Margaret Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom with a Juliette balcony. 

Listed for $8,800,000 the home boasts six-bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 8,000 square feet of living space. 

14 St Margaret Drive Toronto

The foyer with a large round stained glass skylight. 

The main floor is the most interesting part of the house. 

14 St Margaret Drive Toronto

French doors walk-out to a balacony in the family room. 

The family room has soaring 16-foot cathedral ceilings, which look like the inside of a very posh barn thanks to the reclaimed wood panneling and beams. 

14 St Margaret Drive Toronto

The kitchen with country style cabinets add to the rustic charm. 

The kitchen also follows the rustic country vibes with exposed beams and reclaimed wood on the walls and stove hood. 

14 St Margaret Drive Toronto

The office also has a walk-out to the backyard. 

But when you get to the dining room and office it's a whole different style with tin ceilings and rich wood built-ins. 

14 St Margaret Drive Toronto

The family room and kitchen and open concept with plenty of natural light. 

And while the design style might not seem to go together or flow, the vibes do flow. 

14 st margaret drive toronto

The backyard has multiple patios, a built-in BBQ zone and a riverside view. 

Apparently, renowned Feng Shui Master Paul Ng certified it ages ago... So it's working for someone. 

