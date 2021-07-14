This is what a $9 million home with barnyard vibes looks like in Toronto

The house located at 14 St. Margarets Drive is a Hoggs Hollow luxury home with everything from in-floor radiant heating to an in-ground pool.

But unlike many of the other luxury homes in the neighbourhood, this one didn't go with a sleek minimalist mordern interior design.

If anything, this home's interior style can be described as something like farmhouse country meets Louis XV.

Listed for $8,800,000 the home boasts six-bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 8,000 square feet of living space.

The main floor is the most interesting part of the house.

The family room has soaring 16-foot cathedral ceilings, which look like the inside of a very posh barn thanks to the reclaimed wood panneling and beams.

The kitchen also follows the rustic country vibes with exposed beams and reclaimed wood on the walls and stove hood.

But when you get to the dining room and office it's a whole different style with tin ceilings and rich wood built-ins.

And while the design style might not seem to go together or flow, the vibes do flow.

Apparently, renowned Feng Shui Master Paul Ng certified it ages ago... So it's working for someone.