12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

This mansion in Toronto is $2 million cheaper than it was 5 years ago

Nestled on almost a full acre of land backing onto the ravine in the Bayview and York Mills neighbourhood is this absolute stunner of a mansion. 

The house has more than 15,000 square-feet of living space, six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and is listed at $10,888,000

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

The indoor pool has a retractable ceiling a-la Rogers Centre and geothermal heating. 

The mansion is filled with 80's-inspired extravagance, a retro arcade, and more bells and whistles than is reasonable. 

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

The garage is any gearheads dream. 

Just to name a few bells and whistles, the home has an indoor pool that converts to an outdoor one with a retractable roof and there's a two-storey garage that has a hydraulic lift so 13 cars can fit inside. 

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

The gym has Disney beach murals painted on the walls. 

Not to mention the house also has an elevator, a full gym with a sauna, steam room and the backyard has a cascading waterfall.

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

A statue in the gardens. 

While the exterior of the home looks a bit like a library, the interior is undoubtedly unique. 

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

The foyer.

Right off the bat, the foyer has a slightly off herringbone wood floor under a giant skylight that has a flying saucer vibe to it. 

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

The office looks out onto the pool and has an elevator. 

There's a fully custom wood panelled office. 

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

The primary bedroom has a night sky mural above the bed. 

The bedrooms come with a unique ceiling or mural. 

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

One-of-a-kind mural seen in a bedroom. 

There are actually several murals throughout the home. 

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

One of the ensuite bathrooms. 

The bathrooms are a punch of colour that are just whacky enough to work. 

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

Kitchen comes with a breakfast bar and stainless steal appliances. 

The kitchen has colourful terrazzo countertops and backsplash.

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

The arcade room with vintage games and a ceiling rack to display a model car collection.

And the arcade with a novelty bar and matching barstool seating adds a retro touch.

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

Model car race track. 

But all the luxury and quirkiness means it is hard to find a buyer.

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

A massive skylight brightens up the upstairs hallway.

The 12 Baytree Crescent home has been on and off the market since 2012.

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

The funky metallic mantle pulls focus in the living room.

In fact, we wrote about this house way back in 2016 when it was listed for $12,800,000.

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

The media room comes complete with a projector. 

Maybe seventh time is the charm? 

12 Baytree Crescent Toronto

Photos by

Winsold

Join the conversation

