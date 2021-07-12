This mansion in Toronto is $2 million cheaper than it was 5 years ago

Nestled on almost a full acre of land backing onto the ravine in the Bayview and York Mills neighbourhood is this absolute stunner of a mansion.

The house has more than 15,000 square-feet of living space, six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and is listed at $10,888,000.

The mansion is filled with 80's-inspired extravagance, a retro arcade, and more bells and whistles than is reasonable.

Just to name a few bells and whistles, the home has an indoor pool that converts to an outdoor one with a retractable roof and there's a two-storey garage that has a hydraulic lift so 13 cars can fit inside.

Not to mention the house also has an elevator, a full gym with a sauna, steam room and the backyard has a cascading waterfall.

While the exterior of the home looks a bit like a library, the interior is undoubtedly unique.

Right off the bat, the foyer has a slightly off herringbone wood floor under a giant skylight that has a flying saucer vibe to it.

There's a fully custom wood panelled office.

The bedrooms come with a unique ceiling or mural.

There are actually several murals throughout the home.

The bathrooms are a punch of colour that are just whacky enough to work.

The kitchen has colourful terrazzo countertops and backsplash.

And the arcade with a novelty bar and matching barstool seating adds a retro touch.

But all the luxury and quirkiness means it is hard to find a buyer.

The 12 Baytree Crescent home has been on and off the market since 2012.

In fact, we wrote about this house way back in 2016 when it was listed for $12,800,000.

Maybe seventh time is the charm?