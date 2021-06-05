Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
139 dunvegan road toronto

This $17 million mansion in Toronto looks like a luxury hotel

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A mansion listed for sale in Toronto looks more like a luxury hotel than a home.

For those who can afford it, Toronto mansions come with extravagant features most of us can only dream about. There are homes that come with private forests, 12-car garages, elevators and dreamy backyards.

139 dunvegan road toronto

Marble floors and floor-to-ceiling windows greet you at the entrance of 139 Dunvegan Rd. 

The mansion at 139 Dunvegan Road in Toronto is listed for nearly $17 million and comes with many of the sought-after features.

139 dunvegan road toronto

There is space to relax in this huge home and even room for a grand piano.

Located in Forest Hill, this custom home sits on a 100-foot lot, according to the listing from Jimmy Molloy of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The rooms are formal but sunny and bright with views of the gardens.

The home is formal with a circular drive around carefully manicured gardens, hidden from street view with a large hedge for privacy.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The library has a fireplace and office space.

There are 16 rooms in total in this hotel-like home. If you like your alone time, you could spend days in this place and never run into the rest of your family.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The family room might be a main hang-out spot as it is next to the kitchen.

On the main floor, the great room, family room and living room provide ample space to hang out. The great room has a marble floor and looks out to the garden and pool.

The kitchen is modern with plenty of cupboard space and is an open concept to the family room.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The kitchen is modern but you will need a ladder to reach those top cupboards.

There is also a library with its wood panelling and fireplace might be a cozy place to catch up on your reading or work from home. A sun room is another bright space on the main floor.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The dining room is formal with hardwood floors and space for eight people.

A formal dining room features hardwood floors and crown moulding.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The primary bedroom has space for a seating area.

The two-storey home comes with five bedrooms in total.

139 dunvegan road toronto

There is space to store your designer bags and suits in this closet.

The primary bedroom has a nice-looking walk-in closet.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The primary bathroom comes with a chandelier over the tub.

There are eight bathrooms and the primary has a large tub.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The playroom is in the basement near the nanny's room.

The finished basement has a gym, nanny's room and playroom.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The gym comes with a mirror and a mural.

There is also a large wine cellar.

139 dunvegan road toronto

There is tons of room for all your wine downstairs.

A six-car underground garage will keep all your fancy cars safe. There is space for four more cars outside.

139 dunvegan road toronto

Even the underground garage looks immaculate.

The backyard gardens are also well manicured and described as magical.

139 dunvegan road toronto

The gardens are described as magical.

The pool is in the back as well.

139 dunvegan road toronto

There's an in-ground pool in the backyard.

So if you have been dreaming of a luxury home and have $17 million burning a hole in your pocket, look no further, this is your place.

Lead photo by

Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $17 million mansion in Toronto looks like a luxury hotel

This is what an $11 million mansion modelled on an Italian villa looks like in Thornhill

Massive new office complex in Toronto will set high standards for post-lockdown work life

A lot of people are getting creeped out by this poster for a new Toronto condo

Furnished apartments in Toronto are now nearly the same price as unfurnished

More people in Toronto rent out part of their home than anywhere in Ontario

Toronto home prices hit new all-time record high

Toronto neighbourhood just bought a building to save it from greedy landlords