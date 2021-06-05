This $17 million mansion in Toronto looks like a luxury hotel

A mansion listed for sale in Toronto looks more like a luxury hotel than a home.

For those who can afford it, Toronto mansions come with extravagant features most of us can only dream about. There are homes that come with private forests, 12-car garages, elevators and dreamy backyards.

The mansion at 139 Dunvegan Road in Toronto is listed for nearly $17 million and comes with many of the sought-after features.

Located in Forest Hill, this custom home sits on a 100-foot lot, according to the listing from Jimmy Molloy of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited.

The home is formal with a circular drive around carefully manicured gardens, hidden from street view with a large hedge for privacy.

There are 16 rooms in total in this hotel-like home. If you like your alone time, you could spend days in this place and never run into the rest of your family.

On the main floor, the great room, family room and living room provide ample space to hang out. The great room has a marble floor and looks out to the garden and pool.

The kitchen is modern with plenty of cupboard space and is an open concept to the family room.

There is also a library with its wood panelling and fireplace might be a cozy place to catch up on your reading or work from home. A sun room is another bright space on the main floor.

A formal dining room features hardwood floors and crown moulding.

The two-storey home comes with five bedrooms in total.

The primary bedroom has a nice-looking walk-in closet.

There are eight bathrooms and the primary has a large tub.

The finished basement has a gym, nanny's room and playroom.

There is also a large wine cellar.

A six-car underground garage will keep all your fancy cars safe. There is space for four more cars outside.

The backyard gardens are also well manicured and described as magical.

The pool is in the back as well.

So if you have been dreaming of a luxury home and have $17 million burning a hole in your pocket, look no further, this is your place.