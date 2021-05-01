Toronto storefront that's been closed forever now on sale for $2.5 million

The Warren Cycle Works bike store, which has been sitting mostly ramshackle and derelict since well before the pandemic, just went on sale this week.

The Leslieville property is listed for $2.5 million and comes with pre-approved plans to build a six-storey boutique condo building.

"Perfect for a condo or as a once-in-a-lifetime legacy," reads the listing on Realtor.ca

The condo building (if built) would have four residential full-floor units and one commercial unit – presumably the ground floor store front area.

There is also the potential to design double the units if you split the full-floor in two.

"You can't beat this location and you won't have to waste time with the City obtaining a zoning certificate! Take advantage of one of Toronto's most vibrant and 'in-demand' neighbourhoods," the listing continues.

And for any developer it might actually be worth it since in March this year 890 Queen Street East was part of a list of buildings that were included in the City of Toronto's Heritage Register.

That means making any future changes to the site will be that much more difficult to get approval.

The lot size is pretty small, only 100 by 20 feet and there's only one parking space, which isn't ideal for a condo building. But Jimmy Simpson Park is steps away.

Anyway, here's what the condo building could look like.

And for anyone curious, they even did mock ups of what one of the apartments could look like inside.