Broken-down Toronto chateau a total bargain at $9 million

A run-down Toronto mansion in need of some love and a load of cash is now up for sale.

The 17,000 square-foot "French chateau" at 76 North Drive in Etobicoke is for sale for nearly $9 million.

The home was mostly built in 2010 but has already fallen into disrepair, listing agent Angela Del Vecchio of Re/Max Professionals Inc. tells blogTO. Private family circumstances left the ambitious project unfinished, Del Vecchio says.

"The architecture in and out is stunning, but the grand old dame has fallen into disrepair and needs the right buyers," Del Vecchio says.

Renderings show how the mansion could look with some landscaping. But in reality, the stone exterior needs some work.

The home has been on the market a few times, and in keeping with Toronto real estate prices, the price has gone up by a couple of million. Back in 2017, the home was for sale for $6.9 million.

The home sits on a two-acre lot in the Humber Valley ravine overlooking a stream. It is surrounded by other multi-million dollar homes.

Inside, however, the home looks barely lived-in. The large foyer opens up to an upper mezzanine and comes with shiny marble floors.

There are plenty of rooms on the main floor including a library/office, and there are wood or gas fireplaces in almost every room.

The living room is difficult to picture without furniture but it has a fireplace and walnut floors.

The yew wood kitchen cabinets and a row of windows in the kitchen reflect a French style.

Upstairs the bedrooms are sparse — there are six bedrooms over two storeys.

The primary bathroom is spacious with a jet bathtub. This home comes with eight bathrooms in total.

Downstairs, the walkout basement is unfinished, but with some furniture, this could be a nice rec room or games area.

The home also has a coach house with a theatre room below and an elevator. An unfinished area is provisioned for an underground garage. There is parking space for 10 vehicles.

So if you are in the market for an expensive fixer-upper, this could be your place.

"This is a true bargain of potential for the right buyer," Del Vecchio says.