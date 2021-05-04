You can see New York State from this $3.3M home near Toronto

A modern-looking home set in the countryside is on the market and it comes with a private orchard and a huge pond with a sandy beach.

The home at 5495 Westney Road in Claremont (north of Pickering) is for sale for $3.3 million.

The property has a history: It was once owned by 1986 Nobel chemistry prizewinner John Polanyi who had a cottage there and used his prize money to widen and lengthen a natural pond, according to Dana Middleton, salesperson with Re/Max All-Stars Realty Inc.

The spring-fed pond is about an acre and has a sandy beach, Middleton says.

Polanyi's cottage on the 10-acre property was torn down to make way for the new home, a previous owner told the Toronto Star in 2008.

This home is inspired architecturally by Frank Lloyd Wright, and is about 4,000 square feet, including the garage and walkout basement.

The two-storey home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Designed by Altius Architecture in Toronto, the home has several eco-features designed to keep costs down, including geothermal radiant under-floor heating.

Cross-ventilated windows reduce cooling costs, and the home has a passive solar technique to allow the most sun in the winter and the least in the summer.

A possible downside to this property is that as it is in the country, it has a septic system and dug well.

The home sits on a high point of the Oak Ridges Moraine with views across the countryside, Lake Ontario, and on a clear day as far as New York State. The previous owner told the Toronto Star that on a clear day you can see Somerset, New York.

The house is designed to take in the view on three sides.

In addition to the pond, there is an orchard with pear and apple trees and access to hiking and biking trails in the Durham Regional Forest.

If you have dreamed of living in the country, and can afford the three-million-dollar-view, this place might not be a bad choice.

A previous version of this article had the incorrect price listed for this property.