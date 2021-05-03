This $3.2 million chateau near Toronto was literally modelled after a Latvian castle

In the market for a private hilltop estate with its own dedicated art studio, spa suite and "gentleman's retreat," whatever that is?

A sprawling residence called Chateau des Cinq Pins (Chateau of the Five Pines), located less than an hour's drive from Toronto, just hit the market for a cool $3.2 million, and I can confidently say it's unlike anything I've seen before in this part of the world.

With nine bathrooms, seven bedrooms and a staggering 23 parking spaces, the property at 3592 Kraumanis Rd. in Cobourg, Ontario, contains four separate "living quarters."

The primary wing — that's right, this place is so big it's divided up into wings — is said to offer "incomparable views of the hilltops and majestic sunrises over Lake Ontario."

It also has movable TV walls, each with its own television, in case you'd rather not watch the same thing as whoever you're sharing the big bed with. The Sotheby's listing for this place says it also has a "secret wet bar" somewhere within the primary suite, which, of course, comes with a "large, custom-designed, walk-in closet"...

A his & hers/hers & hers/his & his/their & their boudoir with marble walls...

And and oversized marble shower, soaking tub, toilet closet, heated floors and towel warmers.

Off the master is a glassed-in breezeway overlooking the pool and courtyard. The listing calls it a "captain's walk."

The breezeway opens up into one of the chateau's more unique features: An octagonal art studio with vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The studio has been dubbed "L'Atelier d'art des pins (the art studio of the pine trees)."

While we've only covered a single wing of the 12,455-square-foot estate, this feels like a good time to tell you that Chateau des Cinq Pins is considered a "modern castle."

It was, in fact, based on one.

"Originally the Kraumanis family retreat, the architecture was based on a Latvian castle reminiscent of the owner's ancestral homeland," reads the listing.

"Keeping much of the original character and antiquity intact, including the original, fieldstone fireplaces (hand-built from stone mined from the property), the circular staircase, the Captain's Walk and the zen room, the family significantly expanded the living space into 12,455+ square feet of impeccable style and irreplaceable character, in 2006."

Today, the 5.64-acre grounds of the chateau contain the massive homestead and three guest houses, interlinked by themed gardens, outdoor seating areas, a concrete pool and "a cloister walk through old pine and birch woodlands."

While the additional quarters, which include a rustic cottage and an 850-square-foot, two-bedroom suite, are billed as suitable for a nanny, caretaker, in-laws, visitors or tenants "with short-term or long-term rental potential."

It's easy to imagine how well the chateau could work as an Airbnb.

Just saying.

In terms of amenities available at the estate, there are many. Like, so many.

A two-level atrium provides ample space for recreation and relaxation...

... as does an on-site gym with peaceful forest views.

Better still, though is what the listing describes as "a designated spa suite adjoining the gentleman's retreat, with an aromatherapy steam room, oversized shower space and dressing area."

The palatial estate has its own geothermal heating and generator, plus tons of fancy modern fixtures and furnishings.

It's the older parts of the home, however — those that survived the massive 2006 renovation unscathed — that really give the abode character.

Reclaimed wood is abundant throughout the property, as are features made from natural materials, such as the two floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces.

Little bits and bobs of heritage charm are sprinkled throughout the home.

And the thoughtful blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces harkens to older, warmer parts of the world.

One can only imagine how gorgeous the estate is right now, with spring in full bloom.