This $4.4 million mansion near Toronto comes with 180 feet of private lake access

A home for sale near Toronto comes with a big private chunk of lake for less than some downtown penthouse condos.

The home at 22-26 Lakeview Avenue in Whitchurch-Stouffville is listed for sale for $4.4 million.

The property is close to Hwy 404 and about a 30-minute drive to Toronto, but it is on the private 70-acre Preston Lake, making it distinctly cottage-like, according to the listing from Jared Wesley Lehman of Farquharson Realty Limited.

But the custom-built home has about 6,500 square feet of living space with six bedrooms (one in the basement) and eight bathrooms.

On the ground floor, there is a bright, open foyer.

The living room could use some upgrades but there are hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.

The kitchen is bright but also looks a bit dated. It has a walkout to the deck with a view of the lake.

The dining area has huge windows with more views of the lake.

The primary bedroom is spacious but depending on your taste may need repainting.

The ensuite bathroom has a large tub under an equally large window. The other four upstairs bedrooms also have ensuite bathrooms.

The basement rec room is massive with walkouts to the lake.

A small log cabin "full of charm and character" is also on the property, but you may want to renovate before inviting guests over.

The highlight of this property is the waterfront location and over an acre of land on this double lot.

It comes with approximately 180 feet of lakefront on the southern shore of Preston Lake.

The "beach" is lined with a rockface but the bottom is sandy, says Lehman.

There is also a small dock.

The home is also next door to a private community park with storage for boats and a playground.

While the home itself may need a few upgrades, it would be hard to find another home with a lakefront location near the city for this price.