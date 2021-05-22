Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

This $4.4 million mansion near Toronto comes with 180 feet of private lake access

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A home for sale near Toronto comes with a big private chunk of lake for less than some downtown penthouse condos.

The home at 22-26 Lakeview Avenue in Whitchurch-Stouffville is listed for sale for $4.4 million.

The property is close to Hwy 404 and about a 30-minute drive to Toronto, but it is on the private 70-acre Preston Lake, making it distinctly cottage-like, according to the listing from Jared Wesley Lehman of Farquharson Realty Limited.

But the custom-built home has about 6,500 square feet of living space with six bedrooms (one in the basement) and eight bathrooms.

On the ground floor, there is a bright, open foyer.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

The entry is bright with hardwood floors leading into the living room.

The living room could use some upgrades but there are hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

The living room has a gas fireplace and large bay windows.

The kitchen is bright but also looks a bit dated. It has a walkout to the deck with a view of the lake.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

The kitchen could use some upgrades but it does have a walkout to a patio.

The dining area has huge windows with more views of the lake.

The primary bedroom is spacious but depending on your taste may need repainting.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

The bright pink might not be to everyone's taste in the primary bedroom.

The ensuite bathroom has a large tub under an equally large window. The other four upstairs bedrooms also have ensuite bathrooms.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

The primary ensuite has a nice-sized tub.

The basement rec room is massive with walkouts to the lake.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

The basement rec room is huge and has another fireplace.

A small log cabin "full of charm and character" is also on the property, but you may want to renovate before inviting guests over.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

There is a tiny log cabin on the property.

The highlight of this property is the waterfront location and over an acre of land on this double lot.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

The interior of the cabin is rustic, maybe too rustic for some people.

It comes with approximately 180 feet of lakefront on the southern shore of Preston Lake.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

The property boasts approximately 180 feet of what they're calling beach, some of which seems to stretch the definition of the word.

The "beach" is lined with a rockface but the bottom is sandy, says Lehman.

22 26 lakeview avenue

The dock is beside the private stretch of waterfront.

There is also a small dock.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

There is a sometimes sunny beach next door in the community park. 

The home is also next door to a private community park with storage for boats and a playground.

22 26 lakeview avenue whitchurch stouffville

The home is next to a private community park.

While the home itself may need a few upgrades, it would be hard to find another home with a lakefront location near the city for this price.

Lead photo by

via Farquharson Realty Limited

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Brad Lamb wants to replace Toronto's famous auto repair shop with a flatiron building

Historic Toronto hotel is at risk of being demolished

This $4.4 million mansion near Toronto comes with 180 feet of private lake access

This laneway house in Toronto is a literal work of art and is renting for $5,500

Toronto's newest high-rise development would be the first to ban chain stores

Here's how long it would take the average person in Toronto to save up for a house

10 homes in quiet Toronto neighbourhood facing demolition for 28-storey condo

Historic Keg mansion may be up for redevelopment