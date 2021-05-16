Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
2064 lakeshore road east Oakville

This $22 million mansion in Oakville comes with a lakefront infinity pool

A mansion for sale in Oakville has a backyard that looks like a spa with Lake Ontario views as well.

The home at 2064 Lakeshore Road East in Oakville is listed for a whopping $22 million so this place is not for the average Joe.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

The manicured gardens give this home at 2064 Lakeshore Road East in Oakville a French chateau look.

But compared to some Toronto mansions — one that is not even completed for $45 million, and the pricey Bridal Path estates — this place could be a steal.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

This place has one acre of land overlooking Lake Ontario.

The home is built with a "Parisian chateau" theme with fountains and extensive landscaping. It is 11,100 square feet on more than an acre of land on Lake Ontario.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

There are marble floors and space for a piano in the foyer.

The long, cobblestone driveway is heated and under a mature tree canopy "reminiscent of a Parisian vineyard," the listing from Exp Realty reads.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

The kitchen has a view of the rear gardens.

Inside there is a large kitchen overlooking the rear gardens.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

There is a small eating area or breakfast room.

The great room has a view of the infinity pool and Lake Ontario. There are six custom fireplace mantels in this home.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

The home has six custom fireplaces created with materials from around the world.

Of the four bedrooms upstairs, one has a circular staircase to its own loft with lake views.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

This room comes with a spiral staircase to a loft with lake views.

The primary bedroom has a private covered patio.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

The primary bedroom has a fireplace and a covered patio.

This bedroom comes with an ensuite and dressing room. Another large room over the garage could be a fifth bedroom.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

The primary bedroom ensuite has a large soaker tub.

A handmade stone fireplace is the focal point of the living space in the basement.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

A stone fireplace is the focal point in the downstairs recreation room.

There is a wood bar with a built-in fish tank.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

There is a built-in fish tank behind the bar.

A wine cellar, gym, media room and games room are also downstairs.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

The wine cellar has an old-world look.

There is also a large washroom with showers downstairs. The basement walk out leads out to rear gardens and pool.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

With a pool like this, you might never leave home.

The infinity pool has a hot tub and waterfalls, which gives it a "5-star resort" feel.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

The gazebo also has views of the lake.

Then there is the gazebo, which is tucked away on high ground for more views of the lake.

2064 lakeshore road east oakville

The gardens are extensive on this property.

With this beautiful backyard setting, it would be easy to forget about lockdown. 

Photos by

via Exp Realty

