This $22 million mansion in Oakville comes with a lakefront infinity pool

A mansion for sale in Oakville has a backyard that looks like a spa with Lake Ontario views as well.

The home at 2064 Lakeshore Road East in Oakville is listed for a whopping $22 million so this place is not for the average Joe.

But compared to some Toronto mansions — one that is not even completed for $45 million, and the pricey Bridal Path estates — this place could be a steal.

The home is built with a "Parisian chateau" theme with fountains and extensive landscaping. It is 11,100 square feet on more than an acre of land on Lake Ontario.

The long, cobblestone driveway is heated and under a mature tree canopy "reminiscent of a Parisian vineyard," the listing from Exp Realty reads.

Inside there is a large kitchen overlooking the rear gardens.

The great room has a view of the infinity pool and Lake Ontario. There are six custom fireplace mantels in this home.

Of the four bedrooms upstairs, one has a circular staircase to its own loft with lake views.

The primary bedroom has a private covered patio.

This bedroom comes with an ensuite and dressing room. Another large room over the garage could be a fifth bedroom.

A handmade stone fireplace is the focal point of the living space in the basement.

There is a wood bar with a built-in fish tank.

A wine cellar, gym, media room and games room are also downstairs.

There is also a large washroom with showers downstairs. The basement walk out leads out to rear gardens and pool.

The infinity pool has a hot tub and waterfalls, which gives it a "5-star resort" feel.

Then there is the gazebo, which is tucked away on high ground for more views of the lake.

With this beautiful backyard setting, it would be easy to forget about lockdown.