Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
180 queens drive toronto

Unusual $3.2M Toronto home looks like a tiny castle

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Whoever built a home now for sale in Toronto took the expression my home is my castle literally.

The three-storey home at 180 Queens Drive in Weston is on the market for $3.2 million, but this is not your average box-shaped house.

180 queens drive toronto

The home is on a half-acre lot.

Built in 1910 - a year before construction started on Casa Loma – this home comes with its own turret and it is on a half-acre lot, listing agent Cynthia Jones with Royal LePage Signature Realty told blogTO. It is likely the largest home on the street at around 6,425 square feet.

180 queens drive toronto

The basement and first floor are owner-occupied with many of the standard home features such as a dining area.

"It is very unique to the area," said Jones.

Though there have been additions to the home, the turret is part of the original structure. Jones said she doesn't know why it was built that way.

180 queens drive toronto

There have been additions to the home.

"I guess whoever built it wanted it to look like a castle," she said.

180 queens drive toronto

The first floor of the turret is a family room. The upper floors include apartments.

The current home owner's family bought it around the 1950s and it had two previous owners.

180 queens drive toronto

The living room has a fireplace.

This is not the only castle-like home that's been on the market recently.

180 queens drive toronto

The bathroom looks a bit dated.

Hamilton had a 12-bedroom historic castle, there was a $6-million castle in Niagara, and another home in Toronto that looks like something from a fairy tale.

180 queens drive toronto

The kitchen is fairly modern compared to the rest of the home.

The Queens Drive home has the potential for income.

180 queens drive toronto

The bedrooms are large with beautiful floors.

There are three occupied apartments — two on the second floor and one on the third floor.

180 queens drive toronto

The basement retains some of that castle-like look.

The main floor of the turret is the homeowner's family room. The upper levels are occupied by tenants.

180 queens drive toronto

There is also space for a home gym.

The main level and basement are owner-occupied with three bedrooms, four washrooms, a living room, dining room, family room and kitchen.

It also has five garages.

180 queens drive toronto

The land around this home is spectacular. 

For those looking for something a bit different, with rental income, this could be an interesting option. There aren't many people who can say they live in a castle.

Photos by

Royal LePage Signature Realty

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Unusual $3.2M Toronto home looks like a tiny castle

This is why an average-looking 3-bedroom house in Brampton is for sale for $11 million

Toronto couple converted a cube van into a tiny home and now live rent-free

One of Toronto's newest towers will be shaped like a honeycomb

Toronto sees record number of rental transactions in first few months of 2021

Toronto bans tall buildings in downtown neighbourhood and people just noticed

Baby boomers are bailing out Toronto's condo market with huge gifts for their kids

More than half of first-time buyers in Ontario plan to buy their first home in the suburbs