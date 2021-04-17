People worried about two new towers that will transform Toronto neighbourhood

The news that a popular Value Village would be the latest Toronto building to become a condo upset some residents, and now people are fighting to stop the development.

A petition was started two weeks ago to oppose any more high-density housing in the quickly developing area.

The proposal to tear down 1319 Bloor Street West, currently a Value Village at Lansdowne Street, for two condo towers — 31-storey and 33-storey buildings — came last December, and people had mixed opinions.

Some thought high-density housing is needed near transit, and the towers should be even higher.

"It should be 40-50 since it's close to a subway station and GO. This is where density should go," one person commented.

Others felt skyscrapers don't fit in the current neighbourhood, which is mainly single-family homes and low-rise buildings.

"A 30, 40 or 50 story building beside a 3 story home is extremely poor city planning! We need to think about the fabric this is being stitched into," another said.

Now a petition, Stop high-rise intensification at Bloor and Lansdowne: 1319 Bloor Street West, is fighting the proposal. As of Friday afternoon, nearly 200 people had signed.

The petition creator, BeBloor Resident, who identifies as a resident of the 14-storey BeBloor condo tower directly next door at 1369 Bloor St. W., says the proposal is a "major concern for area residents."

The towers don't fit with the surrounding neighbourhoods, and the intensification will increase traffic congestion that is already gridlocked, the petition says.

BeBloor Resident also says that the towers will darken city streets and neighbourhoods, and impact wind patterns.

High-towers belong in the city core, the petition argues.

"This new development trend in the city eliminates the feeling of a neighbourhood/residential community that is distinct from the core," the petition reads. "Packing people into high-density towers is not the only way to balance the need for growth and bottom lines."

Developer Bousfields Inc. did not immediately respond for comment on the petition but the development plans submitted to the city note that there are other towers going up nearby with a plan to redevelop the Bloor Collegiate site at Bloor and Dufferin into residential towers from 19 to 37 storeys.

The proposed development at 1319 Bloor would bring 634 new residential units, 215 parking spaces and 640 bicycle spaces.

The site sits right by the Barrie line railway corridor and just south of the West Toronto Railpath and the developers are working with Metrolinx to incorporate a station entrance and platform for the new Bloor-Lansdowne GO Station.

So, as the two towers would be close to a GO station and TTC, the need for parking spaces is "minimal," according to planning documents.

A community meeting on the proposal was held April 14, and the decision on the development is still before council.