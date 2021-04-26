This $1.8M home for sale in Toronto has a full-scale English pub inside

Homeowners Ivor and Irene Demsky say they put their heart and soul into the home at 117 Yorkview Drive in North York, but they are retiring and plan to move to a smaller home, north of the city.

The four-bedroom home will be on the market next week for $1.8 million.

Built in 1955, the home was well-constructed but was dated and in need of renovations when they bought it around 18 years ago, Ivor says.

As a professional carpenter, Ivor stripped the home to its bare-bones and rebuilt nearly the entire home. Using good wood was important for Ivor and he installed walnut hardwood floors on the main floor.

In the kitchen, there is solid oak kitchen cabinetry and thick granite countertops.

The washrooms have custom-built vanities and natural stone flooring and tiling.

The most unique characteristic of this home is a full British pub with a wood-burning fireplace.

"You literally go downstairs and you feel like you are in a different world," says Ivor.

The Demsky's spent time living in England and loved the pubs. The fireplace was part of the original home but they spent years building up the pub around it, adding pieces gradually, Ivor says. They finished it about three years ago.

They have had many good times in the pub with friends and family.

"The most beautiful is when my wife puts it together for Christmas," Ivor says. "There is nothing like opening the gifts in front of the fireplace."

The pub has come in handy during the pandemic when they haven't been able to go out.

"You want to go to the bar, you just go downstairs."

The other spectacular part of this home is the garden, which is divided into two sections — an English-style and a Japanese inspired garden, says Irene who spent years building it up from a yard of just grass and weeds. They also grow berries in the backyard.

"It's a dream garden," says Ivor, adding that some of their friends like to meditate in the garden.

Ivor built a creek through the yard, which has old maple trees.

"You feel like you are in the countryside."

After spending so much time on their home, the Demsky's hope the home will go to the right family.

"We just hope that somebody who buys it will take care it," says Ivor.

"And fall in love with the garden," says Irene.

They hope to get a smaller home and they will build a bar, maybe in a different style and, of course, create a garden.