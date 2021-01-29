This rare loft for sale in Toronto has 100-year-old floors from when it used to be a factory

Many prospective homeowners in Toronto imagine something more than a cookie-cutter box in a sky-high condo building when they think of their dream home — and for them, a super unique loft that just hit the market in Toronto may very well be "the one."

The two-storey townhouse at 50C Bleecker Street near Carlton and Sherbourne is impressive, to say the least, which is why its pricetag rivals sprawling penthouses and fully detached homes in the city at a hefty $999,900.

But, even a quick look at the property shows why it's worth the money.

The three bedroom plus den is described as a "one-of-a-kind artistic unit in a the highly sought after Bleecker St. hard lofts," and features luxe fixtures and swoonworthy interiors that include exposed brick, high ceilings, custom carpentry and original hardwood floors upstairs that are over 100 years old.

Realtor Justin Bregman calls it "one of the most unique hard loft condos that I've ever seen," though he may be a bit biased.

Once a bottle factory, the building only houses four units, making this 2,270 square-foot listing all the more exclusive.

The main floor is open concept, with gorgeous wooden beams punctuating the ceiling, along with exposed ductwork and brick that lend a traditional loft feel.

The spacious kitchen is to die for, with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and range hood, open shelving, built-in wine storage to match built-in shelving in the living space, and a large island with seating.

The three bedrooms are spread out over both floors, with one on the main floor (with adjacent laundry room), and one smaller one upstairs, along with the master.

And the master bedroom and suite off the upstairs sitting area is *chefs kiss* with its oversized walk through closet across from a glass-enclosed shower, toilet and dramatic freestanding tub on a raised platform, all part of a new renovation.

Maintenance fees are part of the deal, at $720.34 monthly, which is cheap for a unit of this size given that the building has no amenities of note.

The house is modern but homey feeling, as well as lavish without being over the top. Though the windows — which are all-new — are quite small, the whole space is still bright and airy, thanks in part to the beautiful open layout and skylight upstairs.

To finish the listing off, there is one parking spot included, which will provide room for the luxury car that anyone who can actually afford this place will undoubtedly have.