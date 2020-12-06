This is what a $2.75 million ski chalet north of Toronto looks like

A ski chalet now on the market north of Toronto was built with massive white pine logs and comes with an outdoor fire pit and hot tub.

This ski chalet home, located at 132 Mary B's Lane in Markdale, is far away from the hustle and bustle of Toronto, said sales representative Read Hilton.

"This is the rural, quiet Beaver Valley where your children are safe," he said.

The home, priced at $2.75 million, is located at the base of Beaver Valley Ski Club with easy access to the slopes but still has privacy on a forested lot.

The property has a private trail, a year-round stream and huge windows to enjoy nature.

"It has enchanted views in every direction," said sales representative Gail Crawford.

It took three years to handcraft the home with round logs. The 5,000 square feet of living space has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms on three levels.

The 30-foot ceilings give it an openness but it has a ski lodge feel.

"It still feels amazingly warm and welcoming, actually cozy," said Crawford.

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a soaker bathtub and a deck overlooking the stream.

There is an indoor gym or mudroom, which can be used to drop gear after returning home from skiing.

On the lower level, there is a family room, wet bar, games area and wine room.

This one of the finest and largest homes at Beaver Valley Ski Club, said Read.