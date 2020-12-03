Real Estate
2550 concession 6 road uxbridge

This $3.1 million mansion east of Toronto comes with forested trails and skyline views

A massive property just east of Toronto boasts its own nature trail system behind a gated driveway.

The 8,800 square foot mansion at 2550 Concession 6 Rd. in Uxbridge just went up for sale for $3.1 million and, though the price tag is pretty steep, there are some pretty cool features to dream about.

The home is perched on one of the highest elevations in the Oak Ridges Moraine with views of the Toronto skyline and, at times, Lake Ontario.

2550 concession 6 road uxbridge

From the second floor, there is a view of the Toronto skyline.

"You can see right down to the CN Tower and actually Lake Ontario, which is quite exceptional," said Jared Lehman, a broker with Farquharson Realty Limited.

Lehman said they measured the views to about 50 kilometres in distance.

2550 concession 6 road uxbridge

The home is built at one of the highest points in the area.

Bring your hiking gear — this 52-acre property has approximately three kilometres of forested trail. Just across the road, the forest continues in a conservation area.

2550 concession 6 road uxbridge

There are about three kilometres of trails on the 52-acre property.

"It's a wonderful setting, it's got a long, winding driveway so you get that estate, retreat setting," said Lehman.

There are three ski resorts nearby — Skyloft, Dagmar and Lakeridge.

2550 concession 6 road uxbridge

The home is built with custom millwork.

The four-bedroom home is custom built with oak doors and pollard windows.

2550 concession 6 road uxbridge

The rooms are spacious with plenty of room for entertaining.

There is a huge home office, a library, gym and wine cellar. The master bedroom's ensuite bathroom has a soaker tub with views of the forest and the Toronto skyline.

2550 concession 6 road uxbridge

The ensuite bathroom has a soaker tub with a view of the Toronto skyline.

Outside, the inground saltwater pool comes with changing rooms and an outdoor fireplace. There is even a lit gazebo.

2550 concession 6 road uxbridge

The saltwater pool is set beside a beautiful wood deck.

There are storage outbuildings for ATVs, and the long, private drive has a wrought iron gate.

2550 concession 6 road uxbridge

The home also has a wine cellar.

In an upwardly climbing Toronto real estate market, a property like this is almost a bargain — if you happen to have a few million hanging around, that is.

