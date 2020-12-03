This $3.1 million mansion east of Toronto comes with forested trails and skyline views

A massive property just east of Toronto boasts its own nature trail system behind a gated driveway.

The 8,800 square foot mansion at 2550 Concession 6 Rd. in Uxbridge just went up for sale for $3.1 million and, though the price tag is pretty steep, there are some pretty cool features to dream about.

The home is perched on one of the highest elevations in the Oak Ridges Moraine with views of the Toronto skyline and, at times, Lake Ontario.

"You can see right down to the CN Tower and actually Lake Ontario, which is quite exceptional," said Jared Lehman, a broker with Farquharson Realty Limited.

Lehman said they measured the views to about 50 kilometres in distance.

Bring your hiking gear — this 52-acre property has approximately three kilometres of forested trail. Just across the road, the forest continues in a conservation area.

"It's a wonderful setting, it's got a long, winding driveway so you get that estate, retreat setting," said Lehman.

There are three ski resorts nearby — Skyloft, Dagmar and Lakeridge.

The four-bedroom home is custom built with oak doors and pollard windows.

There is a huge home office, a library, gym and wine cellar. The master bedroom's ensuite bathroom has a soaker tub with views of the forest and the Toronto skyline.

Outside, the inground saltwater pool comes with changing rooms and an outdoor fireplace. There is even a lit gazebo.

There are storage outbuildings for ATVs, and the long, private drive has a wrought iron gate.

In an upwardly climbing Toronto real estate market, a property like this is almost a bargain — if you happen to have a few million hanging around, that is.