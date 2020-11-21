Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
17196 shaws creek road caledon

This is what a $5.5 million mansion with its own airstrip looks like in Caledon

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you bought an airplane but don't have anywhere to park it, this mansion in Caledon might be for you.

This 10,000-square-foot, custom-built home set on 42 acres of beautiful farmland in Caledon is priced at $5.5 million.

17196 shaws creek road caledon

The mansion at 17196 Shaws Creek Road in Caledon is set on 42 acres of farmland.

The interior might not be to everyone's taste, but with 28-foot-high ceilings, it looks airy and spacious. With a large panel of tall windows, there is tons of light.

17196 shaws creek road caledon

The wrought-iron staircase winds up three flights. 

A spiral, wrought-iron staircase winds up from the basement through to the second floor.

17196 shaws creek road caledon

The mansion has high-end touches such as a two-sided fireplace.

Described as a luxury mansion, it features high-end touches such as a butler's pantry and kitchen and a two-sided fireplace.

17196 shaws creek road caledon

The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

There is plenty of space for a growing family or guests who fly in for the weekend — the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. For relaxing, there is a 1,000 square-foot glass-walled solarium.

17196 shaws creek road caledon

The home has geothermal heating and cooling.

With geothermal heating and cooling, the home has some environmentally friendly features, too.

17196 shaws creek road caledon

The kitchen has all the high-end appliances you or your butler needs.

Outside you can enjoy the full-size tennis court.

17196 shaws creek road caledon

There is a full-size tennis court on the mansion property.

But the unique feature of this mansion is the private airstrip. Although, there appears to be no hanger to store your private plane.

17196 shaws creek road caledon

The home features a private airstrip.

There are, however, plenty of spots for your car collection. The place has a four-car double high garage and an eight-vehicle carport.

Photos by

Realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $5.5 million mansion with its own airstrip looks like in Caledon

Developers furious that Toronto wants to make everything a heritage site

This skinny house in Toronto is back on the market for $1 million less

Toronto man films himself asking owners of expensive homes what they do for a living

This is what a $3.3 million mansion looks like in Brampton

The iconic Silver Dollar Room in Toronto will soon become a condo sales centre

Toronto rent prices are down 15% since last year at this time

Staples store in Toronto to be replaced with luxury condos and locals aren't happy