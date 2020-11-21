This is what a $5.5 million mansion with its own airstrip looks like in Caledon

If you bought an airplane but don't have anywhere to park it, this mansion in Caledon might be for you.

This 10,000-square-foot, custom-built home set on 42 acres of beautiful farmland in Caledon is priced at $5.5 million.

The interior might not be to everyone's taste, but with 28-foot-high ceilings, it looks airy and spacious. With a large panel of tall windows, there is tons of light.

A spiral, wrought-iron staircase winds up from the basement through to the second floor.

Described as a luxury mansion, it features high-end touches such as a butler's pantry and kitchen and a two-sided fireplace.

There is plenty of space for a growing family or guests who fly in for the weekend — the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. For relaxing, there is a 1,000 square-foot glass-walled solarium.

With geothermal heating and cooling, the home has some environmentally friendly features, too.

Outside you can enjoy the full-size tennis court.

But the unique feature of this mansion is the private airstrip. Although, there appears to be no hanger to store your private plane.

There are, however, plenty of spots for your car collection. The place has a four-car double high garage and an eight-vehicle carport.