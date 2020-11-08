10 one-bedroom condos in Toronto that cost more than $1 million

The events of 2020 have shaken up Toronto's real estate market something fierce, driving rent prices down by record amounts as new condo listings flood the market. But some things never change, it would seem — like the ridiculously high price people will pay for one-bedroom shoeboxes in the sky.

Here are some one-bedroom condos that are currently on the market for at least $1 million, if you'd rather live in 700-square-feet of glass and concrete near the SkyDome than a four-bedroom house in Guelph.

Hear me about before you rage-click that "x" over the thought of a seven-figure one bedroom in LibVille: This 1,034-square-foot loft in the Toy Factory building (as pictured above) boasts everything from 12 foot ceilings and custom closets to a full Scavolini kitchen. A den with built-in Murphy bed pretty much makes it a two-bedroom anyway.

This one bed, one bath on the 42nd floor of the newly-completed Lakeshore residential tower (pictured above) has lake views and sits atop an historic (and frankly very cool) new grocery store. It's quite petite, however, for the price tag: Only 700-799 square feet.

Okay, here's a place that actually looks like a million bucks. It may not be large enough for a maximalist couple to comfortably co-exist, but the design, decor, appliances and fixtures are all pure luxury. If impressing people or living among beauty are priorities, look no further.

Now this is more along the lines of something you might pay a milli for, at least in terms of location and space — just steps from Bloor on Cumberland with 1,149 square feet to play with. Plus, look at those bay windows.

A little blah and a lot dated for seven figures, this nearly 1400-square-foot unit in a boutique, nine storey building, located within one of Toronto's most-coveted hoods does have some great things going for it — like a large legit sunroom with a park view.

This unit within an "elegant boutique-style building" on Old Mill road can boast more privacy than most other condos in Toronto, with just two units per floor and lots of space: 1,200 square feet indoors plus a 420-square-foot terrace overlooking the Humber River. Still... seven figures for that kitchen? I don't know.

Don't let the bedroom count on this nearly two level, 1600-square-foot unit off of Yonge Street between Sheppard and Finch fool you: It contains two ultra-cool full-sized offices and is probably one of the more unique pads you'll see on this list. If a see-through kitchen half-wall excites you, regard.

First, some context: The Merchandise Lofts are one of the coolest old hard-loft style condo buildings in the downtown core, and units don't come up for sale here very often. This 1,255 square foot loft is spacious and bright with two baths and very owner has access to a private basketball court and sick, event-worthy rooftop patio.

It's not huge, but it's not tiny either, which is saying something for this prime location in the Stewart lofts, surrounded on all four side by Bathurst Street, Portland Street, King Street and Wellington Street. The 1,211-square-foot uinit itself is also "fully designer renovated," according to realtors, and it shows.

Another St. Lawrence Market gem, but modernly-designed in a boutique, "pet-friendly, sun-drenched" building just steps to the Harbourfront. With 1,242 square feet of indoor space and 650-square foot vista terrace facing southwest, this two-level could well be worth seven figures despite having only one bedroom.