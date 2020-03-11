Real Estate
beaver ave toronto

Rental of the week: somewhere near Dufferin and Davenport

Is this Toronto place too good to be true? The apartment is in a decent location and the rent is reasonable – only $750 a month for a one-bedroom basement apartment.  

beaver ave torontoThere's a full kitchen, two windows and a bathroom that seems functional. 

There's even exposed brick wall, which is a selling point for some. But in Toronto where the rent is over $2,000 a month for a one-bedroom, is there something they're not telling us?

beaver ave torontoSo what's the catch? Is it that the ceiling is held up by painters tape? Maybe. Or maybe it just floods every now and again? It wouldn't be the first basement apartment to have a flooding issue. 

After extensively Googling I came up with nothing. So either this place doesn't exist or I've actually found a reasonably priced apartment in the city of Toronto. Maybe miracles do happen?beaver ave toronto

Specs
  • Address: Beaver Ave. and Dufferin St. 
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $750 / month 
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Street
  • Laundry? No 
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No info
Good For

Coming up with creative ways to keep your ceiling from falling down. 

Move On If

You don't believe in miracles. 

