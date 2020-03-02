This cute laneway house Airbnb in Toronto used to be a two car garage

This converted garage is charming, bright and everything you could want from an Airbnb stay in Toronto.

The small but comfortable space comes complete with a full gourmet kitchen that's beautifully modern.

There's two beds but one is a pull out couch.

The other is located in the loft space above the bathroom and the skylight overhead let's you look at the stars before you drift off to sleep. Also according to the reviews, the mattress is very comfortable.

Don't worry about the space being cold with it being a former garage, there's underfloor heating so you can walk barefoot no matter what time of the year it is.

The bathroom is equally sumptuous with a jacuzzi tub and spa-like shower.

Other things included are parking, a BBQ and breakfast. Almost everyone who left a review talks about the incredible breakfast of French pastries.

Specs

Listing: 23321474

Neighbourhood: Beach Hill

Price: $86 /night

Guests: 4

Bedrooms: 1

Beds: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Breakfast

Good for

Getting in a relaxing soak. Who doesn't love a jacuzzi tub?

Move on if

The sounds of the train rumbling by aren't something you can stomach. The train tracks are right behind the Airbnb so heads up.