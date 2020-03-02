Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
airbnb toronto

This cute laneway house Airbnb in Toronto used to be a two car garage

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This converted garage is charming, bright and everything you could want from an Airbnb stay in Toronto. airbnb toronto

The small but comfortable space comes complete with a full gourmet kitchen that's beautifully modern. 

airbnb torontoThere's two beds but one is a pull out couch. 

airbnb torontoThe other is located in the loft space above the bathroom and the skylight overhead let's you look at the stars before you drift off to sleep. Also according to the reviews, the mattress is very comfortable. 

airbnb torontoDon't worry about the space being cold with it being a former garage, there's underfloor heating so you can walk barefoot no matter what time of the year it is. 

airbnb torontoThe bathroom is equally sumptuous with a jacuzzi tub and spa-like shower. 

Other things included are parking, a BBQ and breakfast. Almost everyone who left a review talks about the incredible breakfast of French pastries. airbnb toronto

Specs
  • Listing: 23321474
  • Neighbourhood: Beach Hill
  • Price: $86 /night 
  • Guests: 4
  • Bedrooms: 1 
  • Beds: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Breakfast 
Good for

Getting in a relaxing soak. Who doesn't love a jacuzzi tub?

Move on if

The sounds of the train rumbling by aren't something you can stomach. The train tracks are right behind the Airbnb so heads up. airbnb toronto

Lead photo by

Airbnb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This cute laneway house Airbnb in Toronto used to be a two car garage

Parking spots at an unbuilt condo in Toronto are already selling for almost $200k

This is what the sprawling new waterfront park in Mississauga will look like

This huge new downtown Toronto condo is going to take over an entire city block

Sold! Toronto home goes for $500K over asking

Toronto house under construction collapses into neighbouring home

Here's how much home closing costs are in Toronto and 24 other Ontario cities

Condo of the week: 781 King Street West