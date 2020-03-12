Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
77 charles street west toronto

Condo of the week: 77 Charles Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Toronto condo looks like something out of the pages of a design magazine. It's classic, stylish and comfortable. 77 charles street west toronto

The main living spaces are open concept and filled with natural light. 

77 charles street west torontoThe black accents throughout add a sense of glamour and drama to what could be a very boring space. 

77 charles street west torontoThe fireplace also adds some warmth to the living room. 

77 charles street west torontoThe only thing I'm not super keen on is the tiling of the concrete pillars. While it definitely adds something different I think the original concrete looks cooler. 

77 charles street west torontoThe kitchen is minimalist and perfect for entertaining. 

77 charles street west torontoThe unit has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

77 charles street west torontoThe master suite is cozy with wood panelled walls and a dark ceiling. It also has a great view of the city and a decadent en suite bathroom. 

77 charles street west torontoThe other room is currently being used as an office space but could easily be transformed.

77 charles street west torontoAs for outdoor space there's a balcony but it's a bit underwhelming. That being said, the building amenities more than make up for it. 77 charles street west toronto

Specs
  • Address: #LP1602 – 77 Charles St. W 
  • Price: $3,325,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 99
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $3,044.51 monthly
  • Brokerage: Keller Williams Realty Centres, Brokerage
  • Listing ID: C470213577 charles street west toronto
Good For

Location. You're ideally situated for shopping, entertainment and luxury living. 77 charles street west toronto

Move On If

You don't want to overpay for square footage. Living in a high-end neighbourhood, in a luxury building has it's downsides, like being $429 per square foot more expensive than other places. 77 charles street west toronto

Lead photo by

reveredresidences.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 77 Charles Street West

Seneca College unveils new building in Toronto with Indigenous-led design

Rental of the week: somewhere near Dufferin and Davenport

House of the week: 8 High Point Road

Massive office building unveiled for downtown Toronto

Toronto might start taxing landlords for having vacant storefronts

Centennial College in Toronto unveils plan for new building and it's breathtaking

Toronto neighbourhood divided over big new condo project meant to revitalize area