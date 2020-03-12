Condo of the week: 77 Charles Street West

This Toronto condo looks like something out of the pages of a design magazine. It's classic, stylish and comfortable.

The main living spaces are open concept and filled with natural light.

The black accents throughout add a sense of glamour and drama to what could be a very boring space.

The fireplace also adds some warmth to the living room.

The only thing I'm not super keen on is the tiling of the concrete pillars. While it definitely adds something different I think the original concrete looks cooler.

The kitchen is minimalist and perfect for entertaining.

The unit has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The master suite is cozy with wood panelled walls and a dark ceiling. It also has a great view of the city and a decadent en suite bathroom.

The other room is currently being used as an office space but could easily be transformed.

As for outdoor space there's a balcony but it's a bit underwhelming. That being said, the building amenities more than make up for it.

Specs

Address: #LP1602 – 77 Charles St. W

Price: $3,325,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $3,044.51 monthly

Brokerage: Keller Williams Realty Centres, Brokerage

Listing ID: C4702135

Good For

Location. You're ideally situated for shopping, entertainment and luxury living.

Move On If

You don't want to overpay for square footage. Living in a high-end neighbourhood, in a luxury building has it's downsides, like being $429 per square foot more expensive than other places.