Rental of the week: 185 Cosburn Avenue

This building might just have the shadiest history ever.

There was an unsolved murder in the 90's, there's been multiple bug infestations from bedbugs to roaches and most recently there's been an elevator outage that's been going on since last fall.

If that isn't enough to deter you the listing on Craigslist advertises "fully renovated 1 bedroom plus Den, 1 bedroom and 2-bedroom apartment".

Not sure which one is pictured but it doesn't look renovated AT ALL. The kitchen doesn't even have dry wall!

Also while we're on the kitchen why is it so small? Like if this is a two bedroom apartment I don't know how two people could even fit in there.

And why are the fridge and stove sitting in the middle of the living room?

The bedrooms seem fine but this building seems so rundown and poorly managed I can't imagine paying this much rent to live with roaches.

Also how do you move furniture in if there's no elevator? Do you have to haul it up all those stairs? Hard pass.

Specs

Address: 185 Cosburn Ave.

Type: Apartment

Rent: $1,650 – $2,300 / month

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 1 or 2 (?)

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Available

Laundry? No info

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No info

Good For

Getting in your daily steps.

Move On If

You have mobility issues.