185 Cosburn Toronto

Rental of the week: 185 Cosburn Avenue

This building might just have the shadiest history ever. 

There was an unsolved murder in the 90's, there's been multiple bug infestations from bedbugs to roaches and most recently there's been an elevator outage that's been going on since last fall. 

185 Cosburn Ave. TorontoIf that isn't enough to deter you the listing on Craigslist advertises "fully renovated 1 bedroom plus Den, 1 bedroom and 2-bedroom apartment".

185 Cosburn Ave. TorontoNot sure which one is pictured but it doesn't look renovated AT ALL. The kitchen doesn't even have dry wall!

185 Cosburn Ave. TorontoAlso while we're on the kitchen why is it so small? Like if this is a two bedroom apartment I don't know how two people could even fit in there. 

185 Cosburn Ave. TorontoAnd why are the fridge and stove sitting in the middle of the living room?

185 Cosburn Ave. TorontoThe bedrooms seem fine but this building seems so rundown and poorly managed I can't imagine paying this much rent to live with roaches.

185 Cosburn Ave. TorontoAlso how do you move furniture in if there's no elevator? Do you have to haul it up all those stairs? Hard pass.  185 Cosburn Ave. Toronto

Specs
  • Address: 185 Cosburn Ave. 
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $1,650 – $2,300 / month 
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 1 or 2 (?)
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Available
  • Laundry? No info
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No info185 Cosburn Ave. Toronto
Good For

Getting in your daily steps. 

Move On If

You have mobility issues. 

Lead photo by

Craigslist

