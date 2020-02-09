The 10 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

Toronto's real estate market is heating up again—competition is high, supply is low, and home prices are now triple what the average millennial can afford. These prestigious homes in Forest Hill and Rosedale might seem covetable, but in this climate, no one seems to be buying.

Here are the most expensive homes in Toronto right now.

71 The Bridle Path - $32,000,000

It's been well over half a year that this 35,000-square-foot mansion has been on the market, but evidently no one's biting, despite having lowered its asking price from nearly $36,000,000. I guess the magnificent indoor pool isn't tempting enough to drop millions on this abode.

85 The Bridle Path - $22,900,000

Yet another mansion on this prestigious street that's failed to sell after months on the market is this eight-bedroom home, equipped with a wine cellar. It even has its own skating rink, but it doesn't look like anyone will be gliding on it this winter.

138 Dunvegan Road - $22,300,000

A spa, wine cellar, garden, pool, gym, and 12 bathrooms aren't enough to flip this Forest Hill South mansion. The price has stayed the same since it first went on the market more than seven months ago. With an elevator feature in the property, it can't go down much.

194 Roxborough Road - $21,500,000

Despite the tempting sell on the real estate ad, this contemporary beauty sits uninhabited in Rosedale. The "worldwide acclaimed mathemetician" who designed this undulating six-bedroom residence will be sad to know it's going unappreciated.

124 Park Road - $19,800,000

First built in 1857, this ravine-side home comes equipped with five bedrooms, two kitchens, a wine cellar, and even an underground tunnel connecting to a coach house. Forget playing street hockey: this Rosedale abode has its own ball hockey court.

24 Browside Avenue - $18,000,000

Luscious, manicured gardens and chandelier-filled rooms are just some of the luxurious features of this Forest Hill estate. That, and the tennis court in the back, for an easy first down payment of $3,600,000.

61 The Bridle Path - $16,880,000

The estate that once belonged to the iconic music legend Prince is still up for sale since going on the market months ago. Knowing that the man who composed Purple Rain walked through this 14,280-square-foot property apparently doesn't justify purchasing this bougie home.

31 Knightswood Road - $13,500,00

With a name like Hoggs Hollow Stone Manor, one would oly expect a six-bedroom house located right near the Rosedale Golf Course. For $13.5 million you can grab a bottle of wine from your cellar and lounge in the grotto, or take a swing in the golf room.

32 Castle Frank Road - $12,880,000

This historic home sits on nearly an acre of land just off the Don Valley. Inhabit this Neo-Georgian piece of architecture and enjoy the benefits of a heated solarium, eight bedrooms, sun room, and a disco room on the third floor.

65 Kingsway Crescent - $12,800,000

Overlook the Humber River with this Georgian-style house. Anyone who has enough in the bank to afford a nanny should be happy to know there's a room on the second floor for a live-in one, plus a wine tasting room, bottle cellar, and a spa.