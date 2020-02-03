Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto airbnb

This Airbnb in Toronto comes with a pool and hot tub

When I first came across this Airbnb in Toronto it made me yearn for summer. The pool, the trees, the beach. I know it's only February but I'm already over the bleak winter we've been having. I just really miss the sun okay!? toronto airbnb

That being said, whether you're staying at this Airbnb in the winter, spring, summer or fall there's something to do. 

toronto airbnbFor example, right now the owner says there's an outdoor ice rink, cross-country ski trails and hiking all within steps of the home.

toronto airbnbSkates are also provided which is a nice touch. 

toronto airbnbBut as of April you can enjoy the private pool and hot tub. 

toronto airbnbThe home has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms so there's no need to squabble over who gets to use the shower first. 

toronto airbnbThe house also comes outfitted with everything you might need for mini-humans aka children – from toys to cribs and high chairs to safety gates.

toronto airbnbIt's nice that  you don't need to schlep all that gear and you can rest easy knowing your kid won't tumble down the stairs.

toronto airbnbThere's also a fully stocked kitchen, which is great if you don't want to go out for dinner all the time. toronto airbnb

Specs
  • Listing: 13973714
  • Neighbourhood: The Beaches
  • Price: $305 /night 
  • Guests: 7
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Beds: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3.5
  • Perks: Private pool and hot tub
toronto airbnbGood for

A big family get together. There's plenty of space and something for everyone to do, whether it's a walk on the beach, splash in the pool or drink wine in the hot tub, this home is ideal for the whole family. toronto airbnb

 Move on if

You're dreaming of a Caribbean beach.toronto airbnb

Lead photo by

Airbnb

