Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
41 Maberley Crescent Toronto

Rental of the week: 41 Maberley Crescent

Of all the Toronto basement apartments I've looked at over the last year this definitely isn't the worst.41 Maberley Crescent TorontoThe bathroom looks decent – actually it's quite nice if I'm honest. 

41 Maberley Crescent TorontoBut saying that this basement apartment isn't the worst in comparison to some of the other ones I've featured is a bit like comparing serial killers. They're all bad but some are just more horrific than others. 

This one is pretty stereotypical in its offences. 

41 Maberley Crescent TorontoThere is no kitchen – just a wet bar with a microwave. So if you're a fan of microwaveable meals than I suppose you could make do. 

41 Maberley Crescent TorontoAlthough the listing says an "electric stove/slow cooker can be provided on request"... Why do you need to request kitchen appliances? Why is having a kitchen a luxury?

This is especially problematic because the house is in suburban Markham so it's not like there's an abundance of restaurants within walking distance.

41 Maberley Crescent TorontoAlso adding to the list of offences: the ceiling is the particle board, the windows are definitely illegal and the furniture is questionable. 

41 Maberley Crescent TorontoThe most questionable piece is definitely the bed, which is not a bed. It's a couch that has a blanket and pillow on it. 

So yeah you have to pay $1,150 a month to live in Markham and sleep on a couch. Ugh so bleak. 41 Maberley Crescent Toronto

Specs
  • Address: 41 Maberley Crescent
  • Type: Basement
  • Rent: $1,150 / month 
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? No
  • Bedrooms: 0
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? Shared
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No
Good For

Creating life long back problems. 

Move On If

You can crash on your friend's couch for free. 41 Maberley Crescent Toronto

Lead photo by

Craigslist

