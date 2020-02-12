Rental of the week: 41 Maberley Crescent

Of all the Toronto basement apartments I've looked at over the last year this definitely isn't the worst. The bathroom looks decent – actually it's quite nice if I'm honest.

But saying that this basement apartment isn't the worst in comparison to some of the other ones I've featured is a bit like comparing serial killers. They're all bad but some are just more horrific than others.

This one is pretty stereotypical in its offences.

There is no kitchen – just a wet bar with a microwave. So if you're a fan of microwaveable meals than I suppose you could make do.

Although the listing says an "electric stove/slow cooker can be provided on request"... Why do you need to request kitchen appliances? Why is having a kitchen a luxury?

This is especially problematic because the house is in suburban Markham so it's not like there's an abundance of restaurants within walking distance.

Also adding to the list of offences: the ceiling is the particle board, the windows are definitely illegal and the furniture is questionable.

The most questionable piece is definitely the bed, which is not a bed. It's a couch that has a blanket and pillow on it.

So yeah you have to pay $1,150 a month to live in Markham and sleep on a couch. Ugh so bleak.

Specs

Address: 41 Maberley Crescent

Type: Basement

Rent: $1,150 / month

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? Shared

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Creating life long back problems.

Move On If

You can crash on your friend's couch for free.