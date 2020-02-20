Condo of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue

Hazelton Avenue is one of the poshest areas of Toronto, so it's no surprise that the condos at 36 Hazelton are some of the nicest.

This two bedroom plus den is no exception.

It's the height of luxury with soaring ceilings, a private elevator and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace that's beyond stunning.

The living space is open concept with plenty of natural light.

The kitchen is a small space but cute.

I can't decide if I like the counters and backsplash stone used. But I do like the snazzy high-end appliances.

The master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet and a gorgeous en suite bathroom.

The free standing tub looks extra luxurious.

The second bedroom is equally lovely with it's own en suite.

The only let down is the outdoor space. There's only this small balcony that looks barren and looks at a brick wall.

Not really what you're expecting when dropping $4 million on a place.

Specs

Address: #3B – 36 Hazelton Ave.

Price: $4,200,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 93

Maintenance Fees: $4,029.26 monthly

Brokerage: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

Listing ID: C4684693

Good For

Wine connoisseurs. The unit comes with a private wine cellar and tasting room.

Move On If

You're not really into that boujee lifestyle.