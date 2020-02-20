Real Estate
36 Hazelton avenue Toronto

Condo of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Hazelton Avenue is one of the poshest areas of Toronto, so it's no surprise that the condos at 36 Hazelton are some of the nicest. 

36 Hazelton Ave TorontoThis two bedroom plus den is no exception.

36 Hazelton Ave TorontoIt's the height of luxury with soaring ceilings, a private elevator and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace that's beyond stunning. 

36 Hazelton Ave TorontoThe living space is open concept with plenty of natural light. 

36 Hazelton Ave TorontoThe kitchen is a small space but cute.

36 Hazelton Ave TorontoI can't decide if I like the counters and backsplash stone used. But I do like the snazzy high-end appliances. 

36 Hazelton Ave TorontoThe master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet and a gorgeous en suite bathroom. 

36 Hazelton Ave. TorontoThe free standing tub looks extra luxurious. 

36 Hazelton Ave TorontoThe second bedroom is equally lovely with it's own en suite. 

36 Hazelton Ave TorontoThe only let down is the outdoor space. There's only this small balcony that looks barren and looks at a brick wall.

36 Hazelton Ave TorontoNot really what you're expecting when dropping $4 million on a place.  36 Hazelton Ave. Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #3B – 36 Hazelton Ave. 
  • Price: $4,200,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 98    
  • Transit Score: 93
  • Maintenance Fees: $4,029.26 monthly
  • Brokerage: Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. 
  • Listing ID: C4684693
36 Hazelton Ave TorontoGood For

Wine connoisseurs.  The unit comes with a private wine cellar and tasting room. 36 Hazelton Ave Toronto

Move On If

You're not really into that boujee lifestyle.  36 Hazelton Ave Toronto

Lead photo by

adrianmainella.com

