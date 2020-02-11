Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
33 bayview wood toronto

House of the week: 33 Bayview Wood

This contemporary stone house in Toronto is absolutely stunning and has all the bells and whistles. From a two-storey wine cellar to a salt water pool in the backyard this home is goals. 33 bayview wood toronto

It's very spacious with over 9,000 square-feet of living space, perfect for a growing family and entertaining.  

33 bayview wood torontoThe main floor has large and bright principal rooms. The living and dining room are at the front of the house on either side of the foyer, while the kitchen and family room are at the back. 

33 bayview wood torontoThe kitchen and family room are open concept, making it ideal for everyone to hang out at during meal times.

33 bayview wood torontoThe big windows at the back that look over the lush backyard provide plenty of natural light. 

33 bayview wood torontoThe backyard is particularly stunning with a salt water pool, waterfall and lots of trees for privacy. 

33 bayview wood torontoAdditionally, there's a home office on the main floor. 

33 bayview wood torontoThe home has five bedrooms upstairs. They're everything you'd expect from a home of this calibre – big, bright and beautiful. 

33 bayview wood torontoThe master bedrooms is complete with a huge walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. 

33 bayview wood torontoThe home also has a gym, an elevator and a nanny suite in the basement. 33 bayview wood toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 33 Bayview Wood
  • Price: $8,495,000
  • Land Size: 66.67 x 145.71 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 8
  • Parking: 6
  • Walk Score: 30
  • Transit Score: 58
  • Listing agent: Daena Allen-Noxon
  • Listing ID: C4678945
33 bayview wood torontoGood For

Wine collectors. There's a two-storey wine cellar!33 bayview wood toronto

Move On If

$8 million is out of your budget range. 33 bayview wood toronto

Lead photo by

The Print Market

