House of the week: 33 Bayview Wood

This contemporary stone house in Toronto is absolutely stunning and has all the bells and whistles. From a two-storey wine cellar to a salt water pool in the backyard this home is goals.

It's very spacious with over 9,000 square-feet of living space, perfect for a growing family and entertaining.

The main floor has large and bright principal rooms. The living and dining room are at the front of the house on either side of the foyer, while the kitchen and family room are at the back.

The kitchen and family room are open concept, making it ideal for everyone to hang out at during meal times.

The big windows at the back that look over the lush backyard provide plenty of natural light.

The backyard is particularly stunning with a salt water pool, waterfall and lots of trees for privacy.

Additionally, there's a home office on the main floor.

The home has five bedrooms upstairs. They're everything you'd expect from a home of this calibre – big, bright and beautiful.

The master bedrooms is complete with a huge walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

The home also has a gym, an elevator and a nanny suite in the basement.

Specs

Address: 33 Bayview Wood

Price: $8,495,000

Land Size: 66.67 x 145.71 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 8

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 30

Transit Score: 58

Listing agent: Daena Allen-Noxon

Listing ID: C4678945

Good For

Wine collectors. There's a two-storey wine cellar!

Move On If

$8 million is out of your budget range.