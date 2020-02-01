House of the week: 1 Garnier Court

While I'm usually not one for mansions this one in Toronto doesn't feel or even look like a McMansion.

It's homey and cozy. But that being said it still is a mansion – there's an indoor pool, a sauna, and tennis court!

On the main floor is the kitchen, living and dining rooms.

The kitchen is nice but simple with lots of light.

The family room is cozy and moody with dark walls and a huge projector screen for Netflix marathons.

The home boasts five bedrooms.

They're all spacious and bright.

The master suite has sweeping views of the surrounding forest.

It also has a gorgeous en suite bathroom.

I'm not sure what I want more: the claw foot tub or a huge walk-in rain shower.

As for outdoor space the backyard is massive and has a really awesome looking treehouse. Childhood me is jealous.

Specs

Address: 1 Garnier Court

Price: $5,800,000

Land Size: 289.64 x 136.21 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 36

Transit Score: 60

Listing agent: Xiaochun Yang

Listing ID: C4685885

Good For

Pool parties and with an indoor pool it means you can have them all year round. Score!

Move On If

You want to be more central.