Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
1 garnier court toronto

House of the week: 1 Garnier Court

While I'm usually not one for mansions this one in Toronto doesn't feel or even look like a McMansion.

1 garnier court torontoIt's homey and cozy.1 garnier court torontoBut that being said it still is a mansion – there's an indoor pool, a sauna, and tennis court!

1 garnier court torontoOn the main floor is the kitchen, living and dining rooms. 

1 garnier court torontoThe kitchen is nice but simple with lots of light. 

1 garnier court torontoThe family room is cozy and moody with dark walls and a huge projector screen for Netflix marathons. 

1 garnier court torontoThe home boasts five bedrooms. 

They're all spacious and bright. 

1 garnier court torontoThe master suite has sweeping views of the surrounding forest. 

1 garnier court torontoIt also has a gorgeous en suite bathroom.

1 garnier court torontoI'm not sure what I want more: the claw foot tub or a huge walk-in rain shower. 

1 garnier court torontoAs for outdoor space the backyard is massive and has a really awesome looking treehouse.  Childhood me is jealous. 1 garnier court toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 1 Garnier Court
  • Price: $5,800,000
  • Land Size: 289.64 x 136.21 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Parking: 6
  • Walk Score: 36
  • Transit Score: 60
  • Listing agent: Xiaochun Yang
  • Listing ID: C46858851 garnier court toronto
Good For

Pool parties and with an indoor pool it means you can have them all year round. Score!1 garnier court toronto

Move On If

You want to be more central. 

Lead photo by

Realtor.ca

