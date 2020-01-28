House of the week: 64 Highland Avenue

Nestled in the heart of Rosedale is a Toronto residence that ought to be gracing the pages of House and Home Magazine. It’s stunning!

The heritage exterior is perfectly contrasted with the modern interior.

The home is glamorous and striking with the dark walls and gold accents throughout the house.

The kitchen is open concept overlooking the living room and breakfast nook, making it ideal for entertaining.

The big wall-to-wall windows at the back let in lots of light and the tall coffered ceilings add an extra sense of drama to the space.

Upstairs there are eight bedrooms spanning over the second and third floor

The master suite overlooks the garden and Rosedale park.

In the basement there's extra living space with a large rec room.

As for outdoor space, the backyard isn't the biggest but the home does back onto Rosedale park, so there's at least a place for kids to go run around.

Specs

Address: 64 Highland Avenue

Price: $7,495,000

Land Size: 101.94 x 131.25 feet

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 8

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 14

Transit Score: 83

Listing agent: Adam Weiner

Listing ID: C4668776

Good For

A family. The home has plenty of room and the open concept kitchen area is great for keeping an eye on kids while doing other things. Plus having a whole park in your backyard is the perfect excuse for kids to get outside.

Move On If

You want more outdoor space that's just yours.