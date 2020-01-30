Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
183 wellington street west toronto

Condo of the week: 183 Wellington Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The listing describes this Toronto condo as a "show stopper" and it's not wrong. This one-bedroom suite in the Ritz Carlton hotel is absolutely gorgeous. 

183 wellington street west torontoThe high ceilings, the herringbone wood flooring and the floor-to-ceiling windows make for one luxurious apartment. 

183 wellington street west torontoThe condo isn't the most spacious, with just over 1,500 square feet of space but it's cozy, especially with the gas fireplace. 

183 wellington street west torontoThe unobstructed views of the city are also notable and make up for the lack of outdoor space.  

183 wellington street west torontoThe kitchen is top of the line with high-end appliances and there's even a wine fridge.

183 wellington street west torontoAs for the bedrooms, well there's only one. 

183 wellington street west torontoThe master bedroom is spacious with a five-piece en suite and a walk-in closet. 183 wellington street west toronto

Specs
  • Address: #2802 – 183 Wellington St. W
  • Price: $2,188,000
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 98    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,945.48 monthly
  • Brokerage: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
  • Listing ID: C4668963183 wellington street west toronto
Good For

The luxury five-star amenities. Residents enjoy room service, a cleaning service, 24-hour valet, a spa and pool, and of course a colossal ballroom.183 wellington street west toronto

Move On If

You need more than one bedroom or want outdoor space. 183 wellington street west toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 183 Wellington Street West

Rooming house tenants are facing eviction in Toronto to make way for new condo

Rental of the week: somewhere around QEW and South Down Road

House of the week: 64 Highland Avenue

This Airbnb in Markham is totally off-the-grid

New neighbourhood of the future planned around Square One in Mississauga

Sold! Toronto condo goes for $200K over asking

Here's how far $35K from the Home Buyer's Plan would go in Toronto