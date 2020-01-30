Condo of the week: 183 Wellington Street West

The listing describes this Toronto condo as a "show stopper" and it's not wrong. This one-bedroom suite in the Ritz Carlton hotel is absolutely gorgeous.

The high ceilings, the herringbone wood flooring and the floor-to-ceiling windows make for one luxurious apartment.

The condo isn't the most spacious, with just over 1,500 square feet of space but it's cozy, especially with the gas fireplace.

The unobstructed views of the city are also notable and make up for the lack of outdoor space.

The kitchen is top of the line with high-end appliances and there's even a wine fridge.

As for the bedrooms, well there's only one.

The master bedroom is spacious with a five-piece en suite and a walk-in closet.

Specs

Address: #2802 – 183 Wellington St. W

Price: $2,188,000

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,945.48 monthly

Brokerage: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Listing ID: C4668963

Good For

The luxury five-star amenities. Residents enjoy room service, a cleaning service, 24-hour valet, a spa and pool, and of course a colossal ballroom.

Move On If

You need more than one bedroom or want outdoor space.