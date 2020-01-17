Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
118 yorkville avenue toronto

Sold! Toronto condo goes for $2 million under asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Toronto condo was listed back in 2018 for a whopping $8.8 million. It finally sold last week for $6.35 million after over a year on the market. 

118 yorkville avenue torontoWhile it's impossible to say exactly why it took so long to sell, I would hazard a guess and say the price combined with the pretty unique decor. 

118 yorkville avenue torontoThat being said, if you get past the over the top decor the condo is solid. 

118 yorkville avenue torontoThe floor-to-ceiling windows, walnut flooring and professional kitchen are good building blocks for any luxury condo. 

118 yorkville avenue torontoThe principal rooms are spacious with plenty of room to host and entertain. 

118 yorkville avenue torontoAs for bedrooms, well there is only one.

118 yorkville avenue torontoBut it is very extravagant with two walk-in dressing rooms and two marble en suites. 118 yorkville avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: #602 – 118 Yorkville Avenue
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 4,000 square feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. 
  • Hit the market at: $8,800,000
  • Sold for: $6,350,000118 yorkville avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

For the prestige and convenience of living in the Hazelton Hotel.  118 yorkville avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

Even though this place sold for more than $2 million below the initial asking it still isn’t worth it. It’s a one bedroom condo with no outdoor space that you’d need to completely renovate to get it back to a decor that you might be able to live with. Not to mention the nearly $7,000 a month maintenance fees. 118 yorkville avenue toronto

cargo cabbieThanks to Cargo Cabbie for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

VR Listing

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Toronto condo goes for $2 million under asking

Mirvish Village development in Toronto will now include 366 affordable housing units

Toronto woman freaked out after neighbour builds deck facing her bedroom window

Condo of the week: 19 Lower Village Gate

Renting a two-bedroom apartment in Toronto just got slightly cheaper

Rental of the week: 705 King Street West

Toronto home prices just rose by as much as most people make in a year

House of the week: 168 Cottonwood Drive