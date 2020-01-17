Sold! Toronto condo goes for $2 million under asking
This Toronto condo was listed back in 2018 for a whopping $8.8 million. It finally sold last week for $6.35 million after over a year on the market.
While it's impossible to say exactly why it took so long to sell, I would hazard a guess and say the price combined with the pretty unique decor.
That being said, if you get past the over the top decor the condo is solid.
The floor-to-ceiling windows, walnut flooring and professional kitchen are good building blocks for any luxury condo.
The principal rooms are spacious with plenty of room to host and entertain.
As for bedrooms, well there is only one.
But it is very extravagant with two walk-in dressing rooms and two marble en suites.
For the prestige and convenience of living in the Hazelton Hotel.
Even though this place sold for more than $2 million below the initial asking it still isn’t worth it. It’s a one bedroom condo with no outdoor space that you’d need to completely renovate to get it back to a decor that you might be able to live with. Not to mention the nearly $7,000 a month maintenance fees.
