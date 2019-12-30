This is what an Airbnb for $100 a night in Toronto looks like

This Airbnb in Toronto is dreamy, airy and reminds me of a treehouse that I wish I'd had as a child.

The entire Airbnb is filled with unique touches and tons of character.

For example, the main area has a hammock chair and an old clawfoot bathtub full of pillows that the owner says "you'll never want to get out of".

Although if you do want to go out Leslieville is filled with great eats and cozy coffee shops. It's like the perfect neighbourhood for weekend exploring.

There's a fully stocked kitchen and it's one of the most interesting kitchens I've ever seen.

The kitchen has a rustic feel to it with the deadwood cabinets and brick counters.

There are two bedrooms in the loft space.

They have a romantic touch to them with the sloped ceilings and gauzy curtains.

And if you're visiting this place during the warmer months there's a small balcony overlooking the treetops with a small cafe table, which would be perfect for sipping a coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Price: $99 /night

Guests: 4

Bedrooms: 2

Beds: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Hammock chair

Good for

Relaxation. The owners dubbed this “the lazy loft” and with a bathtub full of pillows to sink into I can see why this home is perfect for taking it easy.

Move on if

You have mobility issues. There’s a lot of stairs in this loft space.