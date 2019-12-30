Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Airbnb

This is what an Airbnb for $100 a night in Toronto looks like

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Airbnb in Toronto is dreamy, airy and reminds me of a treehouse that I wish I'd had as a child. 

The entire Airbnb is filled with unique touches and tons of character.

Toronto AirbnbFor example, the main area has a hammock chair and an old clawfoot bathtub full of pillows that the owner says "you'll never want to get out of". 

Toronto AirbnbAlthough if you do want to go out Leslieville is filled with great eats and cozy coffee shops. It's like the perfect neighbourhood for weekend exploring.  

Toronto AirbnbThere's a fully stocked kitchen and it's one of the most interesting kitchens I've ever seen. 

Toronto AirbnbThe kitchen has a rustic feel to it with the deadwood cabinets and brick counters.

Toronto AirbnbThere are two bedrooms in the loft space. 

Toronto AirbnbThey have a romantic touch to them with the sloped ceilings and gauzy curtains. 

Toronto AirbnbAnd if you're visiting this place during the warmer months there's a small balcony overlooking the treetops with a small cafe table, which would be perfect for sipping a coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening. Toronto Airbnb

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Leslieville
  • Price: $99 /night 
  • Guests: 4
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Beds: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Hammock chairToronto Airbnb
Good for

Relaxation. The owners dubbed this “the lazy loft” and with a bathtub full of pillows to sink into I can see why this home is perfect for taking it easy. 

Toronto AirbnbMove on if

You have mobility issues. There’s a lot of stairs in this loft space. 

Lead photo by

Airbnb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what an Airbnb for $100 a night in Toronto looks like

Sold! This is what a $3 million house looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 90 Sumach Street

Rental of the week: 2480 Dundas Street West

House of the week: 977 Meadow Wood Road

Airbnb of the week: $80 a night for a luxury loft in Toronto

Toronto is getting a condo completely covered in trees

This is what's replacing the McDonald's that just got demolished in Toronto