Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
property tax toronto

It looks like Toronto is moving ahead with controversial property tax hike

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto-wide property tax hike that Mayor John Tory first suggested earlier this month looks like it's actually going to move forward.

The mayor's executive committee has just unanimously greenlighted the proposal, which would see property taxes rise a cumulative 10.5 per cent over six years. The money will go toward the City Building Fund, a levy implemented three years ago to help support new transit and housing initiatives across Toronto. 

Tory says the hike, which would start with a one per cent increase in 2020 and 2021 (in addition to the 0.5 per cent per year that the levy already mandated), would provide $6.6 billion to such projects.

The original plan for the levy was to increase property taxes a cumulative 2.5 per cent over five years. So, both the timeline for the fund and its amount will now potentially be expanded.

In a letter to his committee, Tory cites the tens of billions of dollars needed to maintain and upgrade Toronto's transit system over the next 15 years, as well as to provide more affordable housing for residents over the next decade.

Response has been divisive and the issue has definitely gotten residents talking, especially since it's the first time Tory has suggested such a drastic measure in his tenure as mayor.

City Council will have the final say on the matter on December 17, when it will meet and officially approve or deny the new property tax rate.

Lead photo by

@LunarKate

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

It looks like Toronto is moving ahead with controversial property tax hike

Toronto could soon get another Flatiron building

Condo of the week: 71 Simcoe Street

Rental of the week: somewhere on Markham Street

Toronto is finally getting its first development sign in a language other than English

One of Toronto's fanciest hotels is getting a major makeover

House of the week: 102 Seaton Street

Here's how downtown Toronto compares to Manhattan in terms of condo prices