Airbnb of the week: $80 a night for a luxury loft in Toronto

Reviewers describe this Toronto loft as trendy, cozy and clean – all good things when considering an Airbnb.

The one-bedroom loft is located on King St. near Liberty Village.

It's bright, spacious and has a concrete jungle vibe. I'm kind of in love with the wooden plant ladder.

The place is available for both short-term and longer term stays.

It comes complete with a full stocked kitchen and bathroom.

The bedroom has a queen size bed and there's also a pull out sofa if you're more than two people.

The apartment also has a balcony that overlooks the city, which right now is kind of useless considering the snow and freezing temperatures. But come spring and summer the outdoor space is ideal!

The only thing that might be a turn off for some is the "rental agreement" the owners make you sign and the noise monitoring machines in the apartment.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Liberty Village

Price: $54 /night

Guests: 4

Bedrooms: 1

Beds: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Perks: Balcony

Good for

Nightlife. Liberty Village has some decent restaurant and bar options, especially if you're single and in your 20s.

Move on if

You don't want to deal with the potentially overbearing Airbnb owners.