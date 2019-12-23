Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
Toronto Airbnb

Airbnb of the week: $80 a night for a luxury loft in Toronto

Reviewers describe this Toronto loft as trendy, cozy and clean – all good things when considering an Airbnb. 

The one-bedroom loft is located on King St. near Liberty Village

Airbnb TorontoIt's bright, spacious and has a concrete jungle vibe. I'm kind of in love with the wooden plant ladder. 

Airbnb TorontoThe place is available for both short-term and longer term stays.

Airbnb TorontoIt comes complete with a full stocked kitchen and bathroom. 

Airbnb TorontoThe bedroom has a queen size bed and there's also a pull out sofa if you're more than two people. 

Airbnb TorontoThe apartment also has a balcony that overlooks the city, which right now is kind of useless considering the snow and freezing temperatures. But come spring and summer the outdoor space is ideal! 

Airbnb TorontoThe only thing that might be a turn off for some is the "rental agreement" the owners make you sign and the noise monitoring machines in the apartment. 

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Liberty Village
  • Price: $54 /night 
  • Guests: 4
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Beds: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Perks: BalconyAirbnb Toronto
Good for

Nightlife. Liberty Village has some decent restaurant and bar options, especially if you're single and in your 20s. Airbnb Toronto

Move on if

You don't want to deal with the potentially overbearing Airbnb owners. Airbnb Toronto

Lead photo by

Airbnb

