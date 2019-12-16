This is what you can get on Airbnb in Toronto for $100 a night

I could see having a difficult time locating this Toronto space. Tucked away in an alley is a bright yellow door with two matching arrows pointing at it. This is the only indication that this is the right door to the Airbnb.

Reviewers have also mentioned it being tricky to locate but apart from that the reviewers have nothing but nice things to say about this unique loft space.

The open concept loft is above a garage and is one of the cooler spaces I've seen. The brightly coloured walls, gorgeous art, exposed brick and beams all work together to create a beautiful apartment.

The light filled space boasts a stocked kitchen so you can cook your own meals if you want to spend a night in.

There's only one bedroom, although it's not really a bedroom but more just a cordoned off space behind a wall. There's also a sofa bed if you need extra sleeping space.

The bathroom is massive and possibly my favourite part of the Airbnb. I love the colourful tiles and the yellow clawfoot tub.

This place seems ideal for fall or winter with the cozy indoor fireplace, but in the summer, the lack of A/C could be problematic.

However, there is an outdoor patio and courtyard.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Price: $101 /night

Guests: 4

Bedrooms: 1

Beds: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Indoor fireplace

Good for

Exploring the nightlife. This neighbourhood is packed with incredible restaurants and fun bars.

Move on if

You want to be closer to the downtown core. While Little Portugal is a great neighbourhood it's not very close to many traditional tourist sites.