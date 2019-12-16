Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Airbnb

This is what you can get on Airbnb in Toronto for $100 a night

I could see having a difficult time locating this Toronto space. Tucked away in an alley is a bright yellow door with two matching arrows pointing at it. This is the only indication that this is the right door to the Airbnb.Toronto Airbnb Little Portugal

Reviewers have also mentioned it being tricky to locate but apart from that the reviewers have nothing but nice things to say about this unique loft space. 

Toronto Airbnb Little PortugalThe open concept loft is above a garage and is one of the cooler spaces I've seen. The brightly coloured walls, gorgeous art, exposed brick and beams all work together to create a beautiful apartment.

Toronto Airbnb Little PortugalThe light filled space boasts a stocked kitchen so you can cook your own meals if you want to spend a night in.

Toronto Airbnb Little PortugalThere's only one bedroom, although it's not really a bedroom but more just a cordoned off space behind a wall.  There's also a sofa bed if you need extra sleeping space. 

Toronto Airbnb Little PortugalThe bathroom is massive and possibly my favourite part of the Airbnb. I love the colourful tiles and the yellow clawfoot tub. 

Airbnb Toronto Little PortugalThis place seems ideal for fall or winter with the cozy indoor fireplace, but in the summer, the lack of A/C could be problematic. 

Toronto Airbnb Little PortugalHowever, there is an outdoor patio and courtyard.Toronto Airbnb Little Portugal

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
  • Price: $101 /night 
  • Guests: 4
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Beds: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Indoor fireplaceToronto Airbnb Little Portugal
Good for

Exploring the nightlife. This neighbourhood is packed with incredible restaurants and fun bars. Toronto Airbnb Little Portugal

Move on if

You want to be closer to the downtown core. While Little Portugal is a great neighbourhood it's not very close to many traditional tourist sites.

Lead photo by

Airbnb

