Condo of the week: 71 Simcoe Street

This isn't the flashiest condo ever but we all know that when it comes to buying a new home you want substance over style.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is well sized with over 1,300-square-feet of living space.

It also has a great view and it's in a newly renovated building.

The building boasts amenties like a pool, sauna and party rooms. And another bonus is it's $200 per square foot cheaper than the neighbourhood average.

The living and dining room area are open concept with lots of natural light.

The kitchen is cute and functional.

It also has a little peek through window into the living room so you can still chat to people if you're entertaining.

Some of the interiors are a bit dated, like the bathroom, but with a little refresh you can have that Pinterest worthy space in no time.

The one big downside to this place is the lack of outdoor space and there isn't really any green space nearby.

Specs

Address: #904 – 71 Simcoe Street

Price: $1,030,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,250 monthly

Brokerage: Slate Realty Inc.

Listing ID: C4645171

Good For

Taking in the city culture. You're right next to Roy Thomson Hall, the Royal Alexandra Theatre, TIFF Bell Lightbox and so much more.

Move On If

You want outdoor space.