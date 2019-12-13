Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $2 million under asking

This Toronto home was originally listed for $10.5 million, then they dropped the price to $9.3 million and finally it sold after 162 days at $8.8 million. That's still a decent chunk of change but nowhere near what the owners wanted.

The home is an eight bedroom, eight bathroom house, that backs onto the Kay Gardiner Beltline Trail in Forest Hill.

It's a gorgeous home that has an old English manor style to it but the interiors are Art Deco-like and contemporary.

The principal rooms are spacious and bright with tall ceilings.

The rooms have beautiful millwork and intricate crown moulding.

The master bedroom has a really interesting domed ceiling and comes complete with a spa-like en suite and walk-in closet.

The main draw to the house is probably the basement. It has a gym, billiard room, sauna, wine cellar and more.

It also walks out to the backyard which is super private and has a pool that is perfect for summer entertaining.

The Essentials

Address: 271 Forest Hill Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 7 + 1

Bathrooms: 8

Size: 184 x 162 feet

Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Hit the market at: $10,500,000

Sold for: $8,800,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The house is undeniably beautiful and luxurious but there's nothing really amazing about it. It's a standard mansion, if that's a thing. So I can understand why it took so long to sell, and why it went for below asking.

Was it worth it?

With houses that are worth multi-millions, a couple million here and there isn't the end of the world. The home sits on a huge double size lot and is completely private thanks to the park it backs onto. So if nothing else the land the home sits on is worth it.