Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
271 Forest Hill road Toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $2 million under asking

This Toronto home was originally listed for $10.5 million, then they dropped the price to $9.3 million and finally it sold after 162 days at $8.8 million. 271 Forest Hill Rd. TorontoThat's still a decent chunk of change but nowhere near what the owners wanted. 

271 Forest Hill TorontoThe home is an eight bedroom, eight bathroom house, that backs onto the Kay Gardiner Beltline Trail in Forest Hill. 

271 Forest Hill TorontoIt's a gorgeous home that has an old English manor style to it but the interiors are Art Deco-like and contemporary. 

271 Forest Hill TorontoThe principal rooms are spacious and bright with tall ceilings. 

271 Forest Hill TorontoThe rooms have beautiful millwork and intricate crown moulding. 

271 Forest Hill TorontoThe master bedroom has a really interesting domed ceiling and comes complete with a spa-like en suite and walk-in closet. 

271 Forest Hill TorontoThe main draw to the house is probably the basement. It has a gym, billiard room, sauna, wine cellar and more. 

271 Forest Hill TorontoIt also walks out to the backyard which is super private and has a pool that is perfect for summer entertaining. 271 Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 271 Forest Hill Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 7 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 8
  • Size: 184 x 162 feet
  • Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited 
  • Hit the market at: $10,500,000
  • Sold for: $8,800,000271 Forest Hill Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The house is undeniably beautiful and luxurious but there's nothing really amazing about it. It's a standard mansion, if that's a thing. So I can understand why it took so long to sell, and why it went for below asking.  271 Forest Hill Toronto

Was it worth it?

With houses that are worth multi-millions, a couple million here and there isn't the end of the world. The home sits on a huge double size lot and is completely private thanks to the park it backs onto. So if nothing else the land the home sits on is worth it. 271 Forest Hill Toronto

