Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
airbnb leslieville

Airbnb of the week: This Toronto home feels like cottaging in the city

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the weather turns chilly and miserable, all I dream about is heading to a cabin in the woods with a fireplace and enough tea and books to sustain me until spring.Leslieville airbnb

But alas, I have adult responsibilities that don't allow for such flights of fancy. 

Leslieville airbnbBut with this Airbnb, you can maybe have the best of both worlds: WiFi, access to public transit and a wood-burning fire next to a comfy leather couch that you can spend your days on, cocooned in several blankets. 

Leslieville airbnbThis tiny home in Leslieville is $130 a night and is decorated like a cabin in the Rockies. 

Leslieville airbnbIt's a converted old coach house with a full kitchen, one bathroom and a loft bedroom. The only thing you need to watch out for is that exposed beam above the bed. You don't want to smack your head when waking up in the morning!

Leslieville airbnbI love the rustic wood accents, which create a cozy and homey vibe. This place would be perfect for a romantic weekend or even a sanctuary to take a much-needed break. 

Leslieville airbnb

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Leslieville
  • Price: $130/night 
  • Guests: 2
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Beds: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Indoor fireplaceLeslieville airbnb
Good for

 Skipping the cottage country traffic.

Move on if

You want the real cottage experience — you know the trees, lake and general wilderness. Leslieville airbnb

Lead photo by

Airbnb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Airbnb of the week: This Toronto home feels like cottaging in the city

This is what a $6 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Average rent for a Toronto apartment hits $2,500

Sold! Toronto beach home goes for $200K over asking

Condo of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

There's a four-bedroom home on the market for $1 in Toronto

Newcomers now purchase 1 in 5 Ontario homes

Rental of the week: 670 Parliament Street