Airbnb of the week: This Toronto home feels like cottaging in the city

As the weather turns chilly and miserable, all I dream about is heading to a cabin in the woods with a fireplace and enough tea and books to sustain me until spring.

But alas, I have adult responsibilities that don't allow for such flights of fancy.

But with this Airbnb, you can maybe have the best of both worlds: WiFi, access to public transit and a wood-burning fire next to a comfy leather couch that you can spend your days on, cocooned in several blankets.

This tiny home in Leslieville is $130 a night and is decorated like a cabin in the Rockies.

It's a converted old coach house with a full kitchen, one bathroom and a loft bedroom. The only thing you need to watch out for is that exposed beam above the bed. You don't want to smack your head when waking up in the morning!

I love the rustic wood accents, which create a cozy and homey vibe. This place would be perfect for a romantic weekend or even a sanctuary to take a much-needed break.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Price: $130/night

Guests: 2

Bedrooms: 1

Beds: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Indoor fireplace

Good for

Skipping the cottage country traffic.

Move on if

You want the real cottage experience — you know the trees, lake and general wilderness.