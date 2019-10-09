Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
9 peyton lane toronto

House of the week: 9 Peyton Lane

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 33 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If this house was a person, it would be like Keanu Reeves. Laid back, cool and a little badass. 9 peyton lane torontoThis property is sort of like two homes in one. There's the main house, which has 3,000 square feet of living space, and then there's an additional 1,000-square-foot studio space. 

9 peyton lane torontoThe main home looks like the hard-loft condo of my dreams, but the good news is that it's not a condo! There's loads of character with the exposed beams, exposed bricks, polished concrete floors and other factory-like features. 

9 peyton lane torontoThe whole house is kind of open-concept. There aren't really any solid walls, which, for some, might be an issue. 

9 peyton lane torontoOn the main floor is the living and dining areas. The kitchen is unconventional with the industrial-looking stainless steel counter, sink and appliances.

9 peyton lane torontoThe only downside is that there doesn't seem to be a ton of closed storage. 

9 peyton lane torontoThere is one bedroom on the main floor with an en suite bathroom. 

9 peyton lane torontoOn the second floor is the master bedroom, a second bedroom and a den. 

9 peyton lane torontoThere is a third level, which is mostly a catwalk/green house-type area that walks out onto the roof.

9 peyton lane torontoThe light from this 360-degree panoramic window situation filters down throughout the whole house. 

9 peyton lane torontoAs for outdoor space, there are two yards which, according to the listing, can fit up to 100 people. 9 peyton lane toronto

To say this home is stunning is an understatement. It's absolutely gorgeous and whoever designed it place did an amazing job.  

9 peyton lane torontoAs for the studio space, it's equally gorgeous. The interior is modern, sleek and filled with bright natural light. 9 peyton lane toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 9 Peyton Lane
  • Price: $4,995,000
  • Land Size: 43.85 x 16.87 M
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 6
  • Walk Score: 92
  • Transit Score: 88
  • Listing agent: Michael Tar
  • Listing ID:  E45869149 peyton lane toronto
Good For

Having that hard-loft vibe but not having to deal with noisy upstairs neighbours or condo maintenance fees.  9 peyton lane toronto

Move On If

You want your house to look like a house. 9 peyton lane toronto

Lead photo by

primolisting.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 9 Peyton Lane

Toronto ranked 2nd biggest housing bubble in the world

Sold! Toronto home goes for almost $1 Million over asking

Rent prices expected to soar in Toronto over the next few years

It now takes 32 years for an average person to buy a home in Toronto

Condo of the week: 935 Royal York Road

Rental of the week: somewhere around Eglinton and Falmouth

House of the week: 42 Wimpole Drive