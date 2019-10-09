House of the week: 9 Peyton Lane

If this house was a person, it would be like Keanu Reeves. Laid back, cool and a little badass. This property is sort of like two homes in one. There's the main house, which has 3,000 square feet of living space, and then there's an additional 1,000-square-foot studio space.

The main home looks like the hard-loft condo of my dreams, but the good news is that it's not a condo! There's loads of character with the exposed beams, exposed bricks, polished concrete floors and other factory-like features.

The whole house is kind of open-concept. There aren't really any solid walls, which, for some, might be an issue.

On the main floor is the living and dining areas. The kitchen is unconventional with the industrial-looking stainless steel counter, sink and appliances.

The only downside is that there doesn't seem to be a ton of closed storage.

There is one bedroom on the main floor with an en suite bathroom.

On the second floor is the master bedroom, a second bedroom and a den.

There is a third level, which is mostly a catwalk/green house-type area that walks out onto the roof.

The light from this 360-degree panoramic window situation filters down throughout the whole house.

As for outdoor space, there are two yards which, according to the listing, can fit up to 100 people.

To say this home is stunning is an understatement. It's absolutely gorgeous and whoever designed it place did an amazing job.

As for the studio space, it's equally gorgeous. The interior is modern, sleek and filled with bright natural light.

Specs

Address: 9 Peyton Lane

Price: $4,995,000

Land Size: 43.85 x 16.87 M

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 92

Transit Score: 88

Listing agent: Michael Tar

Listing ID: E4586914

Good For

Having that hard-loft vibe but not having to deal with noisy upstairs neighbours or condo maintenance fees.

Move On If

You want your house to look like a house.