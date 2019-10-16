Rental of the week: 670 Parliament Street

So this week I was watching a video where two roommates were talking about how, in Manhattan, they shared a one-bed apartment and used to sleep in bunk beds to make it work.

I thought that was ridiculous, but then again, so is rent in New York. But it turns out rent in Toronto is reaching Manhattan levels of absurdity.

Our rental of the week is a junior one-bed with 500-square-feet of living space. All that is fine. Totally fine!

Except the listing says it's to share.

When I looked at the room size I have no idea how you would share that room. It looks like it can barely fit a single bed and a nightstand, let alone be able to house two adult humans.

The only way it would be possible to have two roommates in that tiny space is to have bunk beds. And really who wants to sleep in bunk beds over the age of 12? Literally no one.

And with only 500-square-feet of living space it's not like there's a lot of other rooms to go and be.

The kitchen is one of the smallest kitchens I've seen. The counter space is like a foot wide and I'm not sure there's even a kitchen sink to do the washing up. So you'll probably end up washing your pans in the bathtub, which is a new level of terrible.

The Ontario bylaws say you need at least seven square meters per bedroom per occupant... so I don't even know if this place would make that bare minimum.

Seriously the bar is so low for landlords, like on the floor low, to make the place livable and yet they insist on bringing a shovel.

Specs

Address: 670 Parliament Street

Type: Junior one bedroom

Rent: $1,575/ month

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? In building

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Adult bunk beds.

Move On If

You value personal space and a bed that isn't attached to your roommates.