Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
670 Parliament Street Toronto

Rental of the week: 670 Parliament Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

So this week I was watching a video where two roommates were talking about how, in Manhattan, they shared a one-bed apartment and used to sleep in bunk beds to make it work.

I thought that was ridiculous, but then again, so is rent in New York. 670 parliament street torontoBut it turns out rent in Toronto is reaching Manhattan levels of absurdity. 

Our rental of the week is a junior one-bed with 500-square-feet of living space. All that is fine. Totally fine!  

Except the listing says it's to share. 

670 parliament street torontoWhen I looked at the room size I have no idea how you would share that room. It looks like it can barely fit a single bed and a nightstand, let alone be able to house two adult humans. 

The only way it would be possible to have two roommates in that tiny space is to have bunk beds. And really who wants to sleep in bunk beds over the age of 12? Literally no one. 

And with only 500-square-feet of living space it's not like there's a lot of other rooms to go and be.

670 parliament street torontoThe kitchen is one of the smallest kitchens I've seen. The counter space is like a foot wide and I'm not sure there's even a kitchen sink to do the washing up. So you'll probably end up washing your pans in the bathtub, which is a new level of terrible. 

The Ontario bylaws say you need at least seven square meters per bedroom per occupant... so I don't even know if this place would make that bare minimum. 

Seriously the bar is so low for landlords, like on the floor low, to make the place livable and yet they insist on bringing a shovel. 

Specs
  • Address: 670 Parliament Street
  • Type: Junior one bedroom
  • Rent: $1,575/ month
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? No 
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? In building
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No
Good For

Adult bunk beds. 

Move On If

You value personal space and a bed that isn't attached to your roommates. 

Lead photo by

Craigslist

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Newcomers now purchase 1 in 5 Ontario homes

Rental of the week: 670 Parliament Street

These are the most expensive condo buildings for Toronto renters

House of the week: 15 Citation Drive

Airbnb of the week: This is what you can get for $340 a night in Toronto

Toronto is about to get a building that looks like something out of the future

Sold! Toronto home goes for $1.2 million over asking

Toronto home prices forecast to continue shooting upward