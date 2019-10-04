Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
138 hanna road toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $600K over asking in two days

Some things just aren't meant to last. This Toronto house wasn't meant to last on the market. In just two short days this place was snapped up for way more than asking. 138 hanna road toronto

And it's easy to see why. The home is immaculate. 

138 hanna road torontoThe place is fully renovated but didn't get rid of the character of the home. That being said the home isn't so quirky that you can't imagine your own belongings in it. 

138 hanna road torontoIt's kind of that Goldilock home where it's just right for no matter who moves in. 

138 hanna road torontoThe main floor has ample sized main rooms. 

138 hanna road torontoThe home is a classic four bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

138 hanna road torontoThe master suite has a beautiful en suite and walk-in closet. 

138 hanna road torontoThe place is a golfer's dream home with a VR driving range in the basement. And if golf isn't your thing there's a home movie theatre under the garage. 

138 hanna road torontoThe one thing I would say could use a bit of TLC would be the backyard. It's quite barren but there's enough space that it could be easily transformed into something jaw dropping. 138 hanna road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 138 Hanna Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 39.01 x 135 feet
  • Realtor: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage 
  • Hit the market at: $3,699,000
  • Sold for: $4,300,000138 hanna road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The size, the location and the magnificent renovations. 138 hanna road toronto

Was it worth it?

Definitely. It's a great home that needs almost zero work done.138 hanna road toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

