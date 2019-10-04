Sold! Toronto home goes for $600K over asking in two days

Some things just aren't meant to last. This Toronto house wasn't meant to last on the market. In just two short days this place was snapped up for way more than asking.

And it's easy to see why. The home is immaculate.

The place is fully renovated but didn't get rid of the character of the home. That being said the home isn't so quirky that you can't imagine your own belongings in it.

It's kind of that Goldilock home where it's just right for no matter who moves in.

The main floor has ample sized main rooms.

The home is a classic four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The master suite has a beautiful en suite and walk-in closet.

The place is a golfer's dream home with a VR driving range in the basement. And if golf isn't your thing there's a home movie theatre under the garage.

The one thing I would say could use a bit of TLC would be the backyard. It's quite barren but there's enough space that it could be easily transformed into something jaw dropping.

The Essentials

Address: 138 Hanna Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 39.01 x 135 feet

Realtor: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Hit the market at: $3,699,000

Sold for: $4,300,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The size, the location and the magnificent renovations.

Was it worth it?

Definitely. It's a great home that needs almost zero work done.