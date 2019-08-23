Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
60 st andrews gardens toronto

Sold! This is what a $5.5 million house looks like

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This home is an instant Rosedale classic with the heritage exterior and a drool-worthy modern interior. 60 st andrews gdns toronto

The interior looks like it comes right off the pages of House & Home. 

60 st andrews gdns torontoThe main floor has your principal rooms: living room, dining room and kitchen. They're big and bright. 

60 st andrews gdns torontoThe kitchen has a walk-in pantry, a waterfall countertop and a eat-in breakfast area overlooking the backyard. 

60 st andrews gdns torontoThe fireplaces in the family room and living room are funky and pop against the stark white walls. 

60 st andrews gdns torontoThere are five above-ground bedrooms. 

60 st andrews gdns torontoThe master suite looks like it's a hotel room. It has two dressing rooms, an en suite and a design that apparently offers the utmost privacy. How nice! 

60 st andrews gdns torontoThe only real let down of the property is the backyard. There's just a deck and a sad looking patch of grass. 60 st andrews gdns toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 60 St. Andrews Gardens
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 53 x 130.24 feet
  • Realtor:  Royal LePage Real Estate  
  • Hit the market at: $5,995,000
  • Sold for: $5,450,00060 st andrews gdns toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's in Rosedale, firstly. Second, it was just renovated. Third, it's huge! 60 st andrews gdns toronto

Was it worth it?

I would say so. It's hard to go wrong with a newly renovated home in Rosedale. Put in a pool and you could add even more value to this home!60 st andrews gdns toronto

Lead photo by

60standrewsgardens.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $5.5 million house looks like

Massive condo development creating new public spaces under the Gardiner in Toronto

8 neighbourhoods in Toronto have seen home prices double in the past 5 years

Condo of the week: 34 Shank Street

Rental of the week: 47 Blake Street

Toronto is getting an office building that will be the tallest in Canada

Millennials are buying more houses than usual in Toronto right now

Two new boutique hotels could be coming to Toronto's Chinatown