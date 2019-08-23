Sold! This is what a $5.5 million house looks like

This home is an instant Rosedale classic with the heritage exterior and a drool-worthy modern interior.

The interior looks like it comes right off the pages of House & Home.

The main floor has your principal rooms: living room, dining room and kitchen. They're big and bright.

The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, a waterfall countertop and a eat-in breakfast area overlooking the backyard.

The fireplaces in the family room and living room are funky and pop against the stark white walls.

There are five above-ground bedrooms.

The master suite looks like it's a hotel room. It has two dressing rooms, an en suite and a design that apparently offers the utmost privacy. How nice!

The only real let down of the property is the backyard. There's just a deck and a sad looking patch of grass.

The Essentials

Address: 60 St. Andrews Gardens

Type: House

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 53 x 130.24 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage Real Estate

Hit the market at: $5,995,000

Sold for: $5,450,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's in Rosedale, firstly. Second, it was just renovated. Third, it's huge!

Was it worth it?

I would say so. It's hard to go wrong with a newly renovated home in Rosedale. Put in a pool and you could add even more value to this home!