Condo of the week: 34 Shank Street

This might be a good starter home for a family. It's not too pricey, and it's really cute with lots of potential. It's a two-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse with an open concept main floor. The kitchen, while pretty small, is bright thanks to the bay windows. There's also plenty of counter space and enough room for a little breakfast bar.

The kitchen is at the front of the house, and as you work your way back, you pass through the dining room and get to the living room, which walks out onto one of the decks.

The two bedrooms are upstairs, each with their own en suite.

The downside to bedroom number two, if you want it to be a full-time bedroom, is that it's a Murphy bed.

Specs

Address: #C – 34 Shank Street

Price: $749,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $662.34 monthly

Brokerage: Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Listing ID: C4538372

Good For

More bang for your buck. This place is about $345 per square foot cheaper than the other condos in the neighbourhood. Sweet!

Move On If

You're not keen on the neighbourhood. Niagara still isn't the safest place to live, CAMH in the backyard can be a turn off for some, and there's not a lot of green space around.