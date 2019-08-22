Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
34 shank street toronto

Condo of the week: 34 Shank Street

This might be a good starter home for a family. It's not too pricey, and it's really cute with lots of potential. It's a two-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse with an open concept main floor. 34 shank street torontoThe kitchen, while pretty small, is bright thanks to the bay windows. There's also plenty of counter space and enough room for a little breakfast bar.   

34 shank street torontoThe kitchen is at the front of the house, and as you work your way back, you pass through the dining room and get to the living room, which walks out onto one of the decks. 

34 shank street torontoThe two bedrooms are upstairs, each with their own en suite. 

34 shank street torontoThe downside to bedroom number two, if you want it to be a full-time bedroom, is that it's a Murphy bed. 34 shank street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #C – 34 Shank Street
  • Price: $749,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 95    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $662.34 monthly
  • Brokerage: Sage Real Estate Ltd.
  • Listing ID: C453837234 shank street toronto
Good For

More bang for your buck. This place is about $345 per square foot cheaper than the other condos in the neighbourhood. Sweet!34 shank street toronto

Move On If

You're not keen on the neighbourhood. Niagara still isn't the safest place to live,  CAMH in the backyard can be a turn off for some, and there's not a lot of green space around. 34 shank street toronto

Lead photo by

34cshankst.com

