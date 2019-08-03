Sold! New build in Scarborough goes for $2.3 million

Dwarfing the houses on either side, this custom-built modern home is big, bold and beautiful.

The home has lots of windows, a sleek design and probably more stairs than necessary. It’s an open concept layout, which is super popular in these new houses. Instead of doors they’ve just added stairs to elevate or lower the various areas to create division.

For example, the kitchen is elevated on a platform that makes it seem like a cooking show set.

The living room and dining room are bright, thanks to the wall of windows that walk out onto one of the back decks.

Apart from the weird split level main floor, the rest of the house is fairly standard.

There are four bedrooms on the second floor.

The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, a walk-out balcony and a five-piece en suite.

The bathrooms are all shiny and new, with sleek vanities and spa-like showers.

In the basement, there’s a rec room and a guest bedroom.

The backyard is surprisingly spacious and might even be able to fit a pool if you so desired.

The Essentials

Address: 3 Briar Dale Blvd

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 34 x 100 feet

Realtor: Re/Max Hallmark Estate Group Realty Ltd.

Hit the market at: $2,289,000

Sold for: $2,300,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a beautifully done home. It’s easy to see a lot of work and care went into designing this place.

Was it worth it?

For the size and how new it is, I’d say yes. Plus it’s perfect for a family, it overlooks Blantyre Park and any golfer will be pleased to know the Toronto Hunt is within walking distance.