Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
3 briar dale blvd toronto

Sold! New build in Scarborough goes for $2.3 million

Dwarfing the houses on either side, this custom-built modern home is big, bold and beautiful. 

3 briar dale blvd torontoThe home has lots of windows, a sleek design and probably more stairs than necessary. It’s an open concept layout, which is super popular in these new houses. Instead of doors they’ve just added stairs to elevate or lower the various areas to create division.

3 briar dale blvd torontoFor example, the kitchen is elevated on a platform that makes it seem like a cooking show set. 

3 briar dale blvd torontoThe living room and dining room are bright, thanks to the wall of windows that walk out onto one of the back decks. 

3 briar dale blvd torontoApart from the weird split level main floor, the rest of the house is fairly standard. 

3 briar dale blvd torontoThere are four bedrooms on the second floor. 

3 briar dale blvd torontoThe master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, a walk-out balcony and a five-piece en suite. 

3 briar dale blvd torontoThe bathrooms are all shiny and new, with sleek vanities and spa-like showers. 

3 briar dale blvd torontoIn the basement, there’s a rec room and a guest bedroom. 

3 briar dale blvd torontoThe backyard is surprisingly spacious and might even be able to fit a pool if you so desired. 3 briar dale blvd toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 3 Briar Dale Blvd
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 34 x 100 feet
  • Realtor:  Re/Max Hallmark Estate Group Realty Ltd. 
  • Hit the market at: $2,289,000
  • Sold for: $2,300,0003 briar dale blvd toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a beautifully done home. It’s easy to see a lot of work and care went into designing this place. 3 briar dale blvd toronto

Was it worth it?

For the size and how new it is, I’d say yes.  Plus it’s perfect for a family, it overlooks Blantyre Park and any golfer will be pleased to know the Toronto Hunt is within walking distance. 3 briar dale blvd toronto

Lead photo by

iGuide

