Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
209 kenilworth avenue toronto

House of the week: 209 Kenilworth Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
For anyone looking for a move-in ready modern home, this is it. The former 1950s duplex was completely re-done by Modernkind Inc. It’s now a bright, open and airy space, that's captivating with its clean Scandinavian design. 

209 kenilworth avenue torontoOn the main floor there’s a home office at the front that’s shut off with large industrial glass doors. It gives you the quiet you might need while making an important phone call, but doesn’t block the flow of the room. 

209 kenilworth avenue torontoAs you move through the house, you pass through the dining room, then the kitchen, and the family room. 

209 kenilworth avenue torontoThe kitchen is straight off Pinterest with brass accents, white and wood cabinetry and a marble backsplash. 

209 kenilworth avenue torontoDespite the main floor being open concept, each space is distinct. This is especially noticeable with the living room, where the vibe is extra-cozy thanks to the wood panelled ceiling and walls. 

209 kenilworth avenue torontoThe living room walks out into the backyard, which is spacious enough with lawn space and an ample patio space. 

209 kenilworth avenue torontoThe home has four bedrooms, three of which are located on the second floor, along with two bathrooms. 

209 kenilworth avenue torontoThe master suite takes over the entire third floor of the house.

209 kenilworth avenue torontoThere’s no walk-in closet, but it has a gorgeous six-piece en suite bathroom and a walk-out onto the roof, which could be turned into another outdoor space.

209 kenilworth avenue torontoBelow ground there’s an extra bathroom and a rec room. 209 kenilworth avenue toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 209 Kenilworth Ave. 
  • Price: $3,270,000
  • Land Size: 24 x 215 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 91
  • Transit Score: 84
  • Listing agent: James Tasca
  • Listing ID: E4530961209 kenilworth avenue toronto
Good For

A no-fuss move. Since it’s a new build, all you have to do here is unpack your boxes.  209 kenilworth avenue toronto

Move On If

You don’t want to impale yourself on the end of a shovel while trying to clear the driveway. Look, I know it’s August, but driveways that aren’t smooth are the worst to shovel snow off of.209 kenilworth avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Modernkind Inc.

