House of the week: 209 Kenilworth Avenue

For anyone looking for a move-in ready modern home, this is it. The former 1950s duplex was completely re-done by Modernkind Inc. It’s now a bright, open and airy space, that's captivating with its clean Scandinavian design.

On the main floor there’s a home office at the front that’s shut off with large industrial glass doors. It gives you the quiet you might need while making an important phone call, but doesn’t block the flow of the room.

As you move through the house, you pass through the dining room, then the kitchen, and the family room.

The kitchen is straight off Pinterest with brass accents, white and wood cabinetry and a marble backsplash.

Despite the main floor being open concept, each space is distinct. This is especially noticeable with the living room, where the vibe is extra-cozy thanks to the wood panelled ceiling and walls.

The living room walks out into the backyard, which is spacious enough with lawn space and an ample patio space.

The home has four bedrooms, three of which are located on the second floor, along with two bathrooms.

The master suite takes over the entire third floor of the house.

There’s no walk-in closet, but it has a gorgeous six-piece en suite bathroom and a walk-out onto the roof, which could be turned into another outdoor space.

Below ground there’s an extra bathroom and a rec room.

Specs

Address: 209 Kenilworth Ave.

Price: $3,270,000

Land Size: 24 x 215 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 91

Transit Score: 84

Listing agent: James Tasca

Listing ID: E4530961

Good For

A no-fuss move. Since it’s a new build, all you have to do here is unpack your boxes.

Move On If

You don’t want to impale yourself on the end of a shovel while trying to clear the driveway. Look, I know it’s August, but driveways that aren’t smooth are the worst to shovel snow off of.