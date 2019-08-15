House of the week: 15 Torryburn Place

While I’m always partial to an old Victorian home there’s something to be said for a new build with all it’s sleek modern finishes.

This place in Toronto may look like a box on the outside but inside it’s bright, airy and beautiful.

Right when you enter the home you’re greeted with high ceilings and a double staircase.

The living room and dining room are open concept with large windows and there’s a gorgeous black marble fireplace that draws focus.

The kitchen and family room are through a doorway.

The quartz counters and shiny stainless steel appliances make the kitchen sleek and stylish.

Upstairs you have the four main bedrooms. The bedrooms are huge and have a minimalist look to them.

The master bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

The master bath has double sinks and a huge soaker tub. I like the black accents in the bathrooms.

The backyard is quite large but does back onto a fairly busy street and doesn’t offer much in the way of shade.

There's also more living space in the form of an office and mudroom on the main floor and a spacious rec room in the basement.

Specs

Address: 15 Torryburn Pl

Price: $3,450,000

Land Size: 42.5 x 129.58 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 2

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 52

Transit Score: 63

Listing agent: Reza Yazdy

Listing ID: C4552902

Good For

Hi-tech lovers. This is a brand new smart home so you can link up all your devices. Also there’s sound proof insulation, which is nice considering you’re right next to Leslie Street.

Move On If

If you want to be in a more transit friendly zone. If you have a car it’s no problem but if you take public transit or want to walk somewhere it’s not the easiest.