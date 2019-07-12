This is what a $2,475 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

Looking for a new place to live in Toronto? You'd better have a good deal of cash (or be willing to lower your standards of space, location and cleanliness). The real estate research firm Urbanation announced today that rents are now sitting at a "record high" average of $2,475 in The 6ix. Curious about what that means?

Here's what a $2,475 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

How does a studio directly across from the Drake Hotel sound? Expensive? You're right. This bedroomless hard loft atop a major art supplies store will run you some $2,500 a month, but it's huge — as in 1,100 square feet huge. If wood ceilings, exposed pipes, hardwood floors and a floating kitchen bar sound like something you'd be into, check 'er out.

A rare rental within an actual heritage building, this two-bedroom, $2,500-per-month unit at the Foundry Lofts is on the smaller, darker side at just 730 square feet with few windows to speak of. But, what it lacks in natural light, it makes up for in exposed brick — as well as the novelty of being located in what used to be a train factory.

If location matters more to you than living space, this furnished, 475-square-foot studio in King West could be all yours for $2,495 a month. The high ceilings and exposed concrete are lovely, but the real draw here is the building's proximity to Stanley Park. It's like an enormous backyard for the entire building.

Located near Dundas and Dufferin, this one bedroom, one bathroom, 750-square-foot basement apartment will run you $2,500 a month — which seems a bit excessive, even for Toronto in 2019. The unit does come furnished and includes TV and high speed internet. It is also said to have a "very large fridge."

Be among the first to live in Toronto's tallest skyscraper in this 27th-floor one-bedroom at Sam Mizrahi's hotly-anticipated "The One." Again, this place is tiny for $2,500, and you won't be able to move in until September, but you would have access to a heated outdoor pool so... it's worth considering.