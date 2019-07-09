House of the week: 9 Millbank Avenue

This is one of the most peculiar homes I’ve come across. Spread out over four floors, this house is both modern and vintage at the same time.

Even after seeing the floor plan, I still don’t entirely understand how the house is laid out.

There are so many fun spaces. According to the listing, there’s an entire “coach house” within the main house! It’s like a Russian nesting doll of houses.

On the main floor is the kitchen, dining room and family room. The spaces are bright thanks to the wall of windows that overlook the walled garden with a pool. The dark tiles are giving me 70s retro vibes.

This house also has a basement that’s not really a basement. The main floor is more of a loft space to the basement living room. With towering ceilings and exposed brick, it’s stunning.

The bedrooms and an office are on the second floor (or is it third? I’m not sure).

My favourite bedroom isn’t even the master bedroom. It’s actually the children’s bedrooms, which have ladders that lead to a totally separate floor.

Is this a secret floor that can only be accessed through the bedrooms? I don’t know!

As for outdoor space there’s plenty. With an in-ground pool on the ground level (with a substantial surrounding patio, plus a treehouse-like patio one floor up), there’s tons of options.

Specs

Address: 9 Millbank Ave.

Price: $5,200,000

Land Size: 35 x 165 feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 8

Walk Score: 83

Transit Score: 84

Listing agent: Vivienne Osen

Listing ID: C4522747

Good For

Getting lost in your own home.

Move On If

You’re not into unique home layouts.