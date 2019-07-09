Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
9 Millbank Avenue Toronto

House of the week: 9 Millbank Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This is one of the most peculiar homes I’ve come across. Spread out over four floors, this house is both modern and vintage at the same time. 9 Millbank Avenue Toronto

Even after seeing the floor plan, I still don’t entirely understand how the house is laid out. 

9 Millbank Avenue TorontoThere are so many fun spaces. According to the listing, there’s an entire “coach house” within the main house! It’s like a Russian nesting doll of houses. 

9 Millbank Avenue TorontoOn the main floor is the kitchen, dining room and family room. The spaces are bright thanks to the wall of windows that overlook the walled garden with a pool. The dark tiles are giving me 70s retro vibes. 

9 Millbank Avenue TorontoThis house also has a basement that’s not really a basement. The main floor is more of a loft space to the basement living room. With towering ceilings and exposed brick, it’s stunning. 

9 Millbank Avenue TorontoThe bedrooms and an office are on the second floor (or is it third? I’m not sure).

9 millbank avenue torontoMy favourite bedroom isn’t even the master bedroom. It’s actually the children’s bedrooms, which have ladders that lead to a totally separate floor. 

9 Millbank Avenue TorontoIs this a secret floor that can only be accessed through the bedrooms? I don’t know! 

9 Millbank Avenue TorontoAs for outdoor space there’s plenty. With an in-ground pool on the ground level (with a substantial surrounding patio, plus a treehouse-like patio one floor up), there’s tons of options. 9 Millbank Avenue Toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 9 Millbank Ave. 
  • Price: $5,200,000
  • Land Size: 35 x 165 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 83
  • Transit Score: 84
  • Listing agent: Vivienne Osen
  • Listing ID: C45227479 Millbank Avenue Toronto
Good For

 Getting lost in your own home. 9 Millbank Avenue Toronto

Move On If

You’re not into unique home layouts. 9 Millbank Avenue Toronto

Lead photo by

Property Pandas Inc.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 9 Millbank Avenue

This is what a $15 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Parking lot to become fancy condo instead of affordable housing and Toronto is upset

Sold! Church conversion in Toronto goes for $3.8 million

Toronto church to be transformed into massive condo development

Condo of the week: 326 Carlaw Avenue

Kettle shaped building could be coming to the Distillery District

Rental of the week: somewhere near St. Clair and Lansdowne