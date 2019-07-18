Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

It's no surprise that the Candy Factory lofts have been featured as condo of the week so many times before. The units are stunning! With exposed brick, soaring ceilings, original beams and warehouse-style windows, the units just have a generally cool vibe. Plus, it’s right across from Trinity Bellwoods park, so it's no wonder these units are so sought after.

This unit is very (very, very) white to the point of being near blinding. While definitely not for everyone, the look is striking and intimidating. I would only drink clear liquids in this home if I lived here in fear that I might permanently scar something with red wine or coffee.

The main floor is all open plan, and the all-white decor coupled with the soaring ceilings makes it seem larger and lighter than life.

The kitchen is sleek and glossy with all white cabinets and appliances. It has a bit of an odd configuration, but there’s lots of counter space and room to work.

The unit has two bathrooms and one bedroom.

The bedroom is located in the open loft space up a small flight of stairs, and it has lots of wardrobe space.

This unit unfortunately only has a Juliette balcony as outdoor space, but the park is right across the street, so you can get sunshine if you don’t mind dealing with the slack rope enthusiasts, drum circles and that one guy who is repeatedly playing Wonderwall by Oasis.

Specs

Address: #418 - 993 Queen St. W

Price: $1,499,000

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 98

Maintenance Fees: $776 monthly

Brokerage: PSR Brokerage

Listing ID: C4511625

Good For

Fulfilling your Willy Wonka childhood dreams of living inside a candy factory.

Move On If

The all-white look is too clinical for you.